'Make your words count': When Taylor Swift shared her insights on fame and responsibility being parallel to each other

Taylor Swift, the music sensation who took the world by storm, has always been more than just a pop star. In a 60 Minutes interview with CBS News back in 2011, the then-21-year-old singer-songwriter opened up about the profound sense of responsibility that came with her fame. She acknowledged that millions of young fans looked up to her, and she took that role as a role model incredibly seriously.

The Lover singer, Taylor Swift’s POV on fame

According to the CBS News interview, for Taylor, the weight of being a role model was something she carried with her every day. As she put it, "I definitely think about a million people when I am getting dressed in the morning. That's just part of my life now. I think it's my responsibility to know it and to be conscious of it." It's quite clear through what she says that she understood the impact her actions and choices could have on impressionable minds.

What set the Cruel Summer singer apart was her refusal to accept the notion that celebrities aren't responsible for other people's children. Taylor said in the interview, she firmly believed that every singer with songs on the radio played a role in shaping the next generation. Swift stated, "It would be really easy to say...I'm 21 now. I do what I want. You raise your kids. But...that's not the truth of it. The truth of it is that every singer out there with songs on the radio is raising the next generation. So make your words count."

Taylor Swift’s way of dealing with the cruel world

As per the CBS interview, Taylor Swift embodied the mission of serving as a positive role model through her music, and a remarkable illustration of this is her song Mean. Initially drawn from a difficult personal experience, she transformed it into a potent anthem opposing all kinds of bullying. Her fans enthusiastically embraced this message, particularly those navigating the tumultuous journey of adolescence. Mean evolved into a rallying cry against unkindness, a gentle nudge that underscores the enduring importance of compassion and empathy.

The Lover singer's path to becoming a role model wasn't devoid of challenges and wasn’t as lovely as people think it to be. In the same interview with CBS, she shared that she hadn't consistently embodied the confident and dazzling star she is today. There was a time when she grappled with self-consciousness about her physical appearance, she longed for a slimmer figure, and straighter hair, and even adorned herself with glasses.

One aspect of fame that Taylor was refreshingly honest about was the impact of criticism. Despite her immense success, she confessed, "Criticism still hurts. I don't have thick skin. I hate reading criticisms. You never really, like, get past things hurting you."

