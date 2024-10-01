Nosferatu TRAILER: Bill Skarsgård Takes On THIS Classic Scary Role And Haunts Lily Rose-Depp In Robert Eggers' Horror Remake; Watch

Are you ready to have the hand of evil upon you? Nosferatu’s latest trailer brings one of the most intriguing stories back to the screen. With its gothic theme, horror lies all around. But it's not just the scare that the upcoming film is bringing to you.

There are a lot of mysteries that are to be solved in this year’s one of the most anticipated movies. Right at the beginning of the latest trailer for Nosferatu, we see an old town, with Lily-Rose Depp seeming to be bedridden following some illness.

We also have a look at the great and legendary William Dafoe talking to Depp, asking her about her spells from the past. She then talks of her dream, a wedding, during which “everyone was dead.”

We soon see children screaming and hear the horrible event detailed by the actress. In his pure form, Nosferatu is called “Death.”

Robert Eggers is bringing in some real terror with what can also be said to be one of the best stories from the horror genre.

From the trailer, it seems like it is only the woman from the wedding, Depp’s character, who can save the people from being attacked by Nosferatu. The movie is surely going to be a perfect direction, as we see old houses, rain, gothic settlements, and ships struggling in high waters.

Soon the evil plays its turn, possessing people around, as we see several disturbing scenes from the upcoming movie.

For those who are not fans of horror, this film can still be enjoyed as the project is by the highly acclaimed director, Robert Eggers, for starters. Then looking at the trailer itself, it can be stated that there is a lot to watch, learn, and enjoy at the same time.

Nosferatu is a movie that will reimagine the original 1922 silent German Expressionist film. The movie was directed by F.W. Murnau, and most of its characters will be carried on in the soon-to-be-released film.

Talking about the cast, we have the actors filled with talent to the brim: Bill Skarsgard as Count Orlok, Dafoe playing the role of Prof. Albin Eberhart Von Franz, and Emma Corrin as Anna Harding.

Lily-Rose Depp will be playing the character of Ellen Hutter, while Nicholas Hoult will play her husband Thomas Hutter.

The movie also has other big names such as Ralph Ineson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and more.

Nosferatu will be released on December 25, 2024.

