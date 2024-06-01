Welcome To Derry: Here's Everything We Know About The It Sequel So Far

Get ready for some spine-tingling news! If you were scared by the sinister clown Pennywise in the 2017 movie It and its sequel, there’s exciting news for you. The terrifying clown, introduced in Stephen King’s 1986 novel It is set to return in a new prequel series. Yes, Bill Skarsgård is returning to terrify fans once again. But this time Skarsgård will play Pennywise in a new TV series called Welcome To Derry.

This series will show what happened before the events of the movies. Mainly it will explore the origins of Pennywise and the dark history of Derry, Maine. It will also give us more of the scary world of Derry, Maine. Skarsgård will not only act but also produce the series. Let’s dive deeper into the same.

Pennywise’s return to TV

The evil entity known as Pennywise made its debut in King’s novel. Stephen King’s 1986 novel It follows seven children terrorized by an evil entity taking the form of a dancing clown. Tim Curry first brought Pennywise to life in the 1990 adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. Curry’s portrayal of Pennywise left a lasting impression on audiences. Pennywise appears every 27 years to unleash horror before disappearing again. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

After the film franchise ended, HBO Max announced plans to explore Pennywise’s origin story in a prequel series.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bill Skarsgård Promises His Role As Nosferatu In Robert Eggers' Upcoming Remake Is 'Sexualized' And 'Disgusting'

Skarsgård will be back in the clown suit

The story was brought to life again in the film It and It Chapter Two, with Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise. Skarsgård first scared audiences in the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s It, and his performance was widely praised. Fans of the franchise will be delighted to see him return to Derry, Maine, the fictional town haunted by Pennywise. In addition to starring, Skarsgård will also be the series' executive producer.

He is joining forces with Andy Muschietti, who directed the It films, and other members of the original team. Well, Skarsgård’s involvement promises to bring the same level of horror and excitement to Welcome to Derry.

ALSO READ: Boy Kills World: Where To Stream Bill Skarsgård's Comedic Thriller Online? Everything You Need To Know

The talented team will reunite

The creative minds behind the It movies are reuniting for Welcome to Derry. According to reports, Andy Muschetti will direct four of the nine episodes. Muschetti will also serve as an executive producer alongside his sister, Barbara Muschetti. The story is based on ideas from Andy Muschetti, Barabara Muschetti, and Jason Fuchs.

Jason Fuchs, who co-produced It Chapter Two is writing the teleplay for the first episode. Fuchs also will be a co-showrunner with Brad Celeb Kane. The other talented producers who are joining the team are Roy Lee and Dan Lin.

ALSO READ: Who Is Bill Skarsgard? Know More About The It Star As He Is Arrested And Fined For Alleged Drug Possession

When can we expect it to be released and what will be the storyline?

The creators of Welcome to Derry have promised to delve deeper into King’s novel. It will explore Pennywise’s origins and the history of Derry.

The series was initially set to premiere in October 2024. However, due to delays from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, HBO and Max CEO Basey Bloys confirmed that it will now be released in 2025. Fans will have to wait a bit longer for Welcome to Derry.

Advertisement

The show aims to expand the vision established in the It movies, which together made over $1.17 billion worldwide.

ALSO READ: The Crow Trailer: Bill Skarsgård Gets Resurrected To Avenge His Girlfriend's Death In Gothic Cult

The cast and characters

Joining Skarsgård in Welcome to Derry are Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar. The cast is set to bring new characters to life, adding fresh faces to the It universe. Skarsgård’s return is particularly exciting for fans, as his performance as Pennywise in the movies was incredible.

Bill Skarsgård is not new to the Stephen King universe. He previously starred in the Hulu series Castle Rock produced by Warner Bros. Television. According to UsWeekly, Stephen King expressed his excitement for the project. “I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city is continuing. And, I am glad that Andy Muschetti is going to be overseeing the episodes.”

ALSO READ: 11 Upcoming Marvel TV Shows And What To Expect From Them