‘It Was Amazing...’: Emma Corrin Feels Privileged To Act Opposite Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is bringing back a lot of previously seen characters from the mutant family. However, the film will also introduce us to a new mutant who is not just very powerful, but the actor, Emma Corrin who plays it is filled with an abundance of talent.

While they were previously seen portraying the grand role of Princess Diana in The Crown, she will be seen as the evil twin sister of Professor X, who has expressed what it feels like to act opposite to the two most loved actors from Fox’s X-men franchise, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Emma Corrin recalls filming Deadpool & Wolverine

Emma Corrin is one of the most talented actors the Hollywood film industry is blessed with. They have not only starred in the historical epic series The Crown but will be also seen in another legendary entry, which also happens to be a remake, Nosferatu.

While the actor already has a lot to entrain their fans with, they are even set to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine acting as the main antagonist of the film, Cassandra Nova.

Talking about their experience of filming the action movie, Corrin stated, "It was amazing and you said it, you hit the nail on the head.”

They further went on to add that watching Jackman and Reynolds play their respective characters was great.

Detailing Hugh Jackman’s acting as the adamantium-loathed unstoppable force, Corrin mentioned that as the Real Steel actor had been playing the role of Wolverine for over 24 years, one can actually see that in his bones.

Advertisement

The character has become a big part of his body, the Lady Chatterley's Lover actor added. Speaking of being a part of the film that comes from the hugely celebrated Marvel Cinematic Universe, Corrin stated that it has been a privilege to act opposite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and that the experience was “mesmerizing.”

Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova

Cassandra Nova who has been one of the greatest mutants of all time will be seen on the screen for the first time. She is the twin sister of Charles Xavier widely known as Professor X.

While the sibling of the head of X-Men and of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters possess the same powers of telekinesis, she has evil intentions, using her abilities.

Watch Emma Corrin, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and many more actors surprising you in Deadpool & Wolverine as it releases on July 26, 2024.

ALSO READ: Madonna Makes Surprise Appearance At Deadpool & Wolverine Premiere Alongside Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman