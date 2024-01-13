The Traitors Season 2: See who’s been eliminated and who survived

The Traitors, the fan-favorite intense psychological adventure competition, dropped its second installment on January 12 on Peacock. The latest season is already gaining traction from both the dedicated fans from the last season as well as new fans.

For the unversed, The Traitors is a monetary competition game that awards $25,000 as a cash reward to the winner. But the road to the prize money is not as easy as it sounds. The Traitors features 21 TV stars who engage in a cutthroat competition to emerge as winners. Not all of them have the same roles and tasks to perform though. Out of the 21, three happen to be designated traitors who work behind the scenes, without the knowledge of the other 18, to get them eliminated from the show. The other 18, known as faithful, do not know who the traitor might be. They try to guess and eliminate the traitor throughout the show. If they succeed in sending home all the three traitors before the season finale, they get to split the prize money among them. Case in point, if any one of the traitors reaches the end of the season, they are the rightful winner of the jackpot.

Each week, one person is chosen by the group of eighteen to leave the show(Banish) under the suspicion of being a traitor. One person ends up getting murdered(metaphorically) in secret by the traitor himself. With The Traitors Season 2 rolling, find below the names of the 21 reality TV personalities who are competing for the prize money and which of them have already said their goodbyes.

Who stars in The Traitors Season 2?

Faithful 18:

1. Janelle Pierzina (best known for Big Brothers)

2. Mercedes MJ Javid (best known for Shahs of Sunset)

3. Larsa Pippen (best known for The Real Housewives of Miami)

4. Marcus Jordan (basketball player and the son of Michael Jordan)

5. Kevin Kreider (best known for Bling Empire)

6. Johnny Devenanzio (known for MTV’s The Challenge)

7. Carsten Bergersen (best known for Love Island season 5)

8. Chris Tamburello (actor, best known for Hunting games)

9. Deontay Wilder (American boxer)

10. Trishelle Cannatella (best known for MTV’s The Real World: Las Vegas)

11. Peter Weber (Bachelor Nation star)

12. Tamra Judge (best known for The Real Housewives of Orange County)

13. Peppermint (known for Drag Race season 9)

14. Sandra Diaz-Twine (best known for winning Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor Heroes vs Villains)

15. Shereé Whitefield (best known for The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

16. John Bercow (Former speaker of The House of Commons, UK)

17. Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu (British actress and model)

18. Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Ukrainian choreographer best known for Dancing With The Stars)

Traitors:

19. Phaedra Parks (best known for The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

20. Dan Gheesling (best known for Big Brothers

21. Parvati Shallow (known for Survivor: Micronesia and Survivor Heroes vs Villains

Who's been Banished/ Murdered and who survives?

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, the Dancing With the Stars fame was Banished in episode 3 of The Traitors Season 2.

Marcus Jordan, the renowned basketball player and the son of legendary Michael Jordan was murdered in episode 3 of the show.

Johnny Davenanzio was murdered in episode 2 of the show along with Peppermint.

