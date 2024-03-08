Who Won The Traitors Season 2? Find Out All About The Finale As Reality Competition Crowns Its Latest Winner

This article contains spoilers for The Traitors Season 2

The conclusion of The Traitors Season 2 brought suspense and intrigue as the final episode aired on Peacock on March 7. With a riveting mix of murders, betrayals, and eliminations (banishments), the stage was set for the crowning of the winners.

Keep reading to uncover the thrilling saga that unfolded before the ultimate victors were declared.

Two Faithfuls win The Traitors Season 2

The episode opened with a reveal that the only remaining Traitor, Kate Chastain, had murdered The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield (Faithful) in an attempt to take the suspicion off of her.

However, the remaining Faithfuls, namely Sandra Diaz-Twine, Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid, Trishella Cannatella, and Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello, still unaware and skeptical of Chastian, kept her on the radar.

During the last roundtable discussion of the season, the remaining contestants banished Diaz-Twine, believing that she was a traitor, making Chastain, Cannatella, MJ, and CT the finalists, who before the game ended had the last opportunity to name the Traitor or Traitors if they still believed there were any left. MJ, CT, and Cannatella joined forces to banish Chastain from the game, hence uncovering the last one of the unfaithful squad.

That left only three players, all Faithful in the game.

If the game had concluded at that moment, all three contestants would have been declared joint winners of The Traitors Season 2. However, CT, MJ, and Cannatella suspected the presence of another traitor. In a tense turn of events, they voted against each other to uncover the suspected traitor, resulting in the elimination of MJ.

Eventually, CT and Cannatella disclosed that they were both Faithful contestants, agreeing to share the $208,100 prize money for the season.

Close but not close enough! — Here’s what Kate Chastain said about losing the game after coming this far

In a confessional, Chastain said of her missed opportunity, “I am so disappointed. But, you know what? If I don't get a chance at a little bit of money, but that also means I don't have to lie and backstab people I care for and respect, that's something I can afford.”

The Traitors Season 1 was won by Cirie Fields, a traitor. That makes it even between the two teams of the game and fans are already soliciting for a tie-breaker third season.

