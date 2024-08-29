Oasis Legend Gem Archer To Reunite With Liam And Noel Gallagher For Upcoming Tour? Details Inside

Oasis fans we have some good news for you! Guitarist Gem Archer, a former member of the British rock band has been offered the chance to join the Oasis tour again and is expected to be the next band member to sign up with Liam and Noel Gallagher.

According to reports from Mirror, Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs has approved to get back on the road with the band for the Oasis Live 25 tour next year. Gem Archer has been a former member of the group and sources claim that both Liam and Noel Gallagher want him back on board.

Although Gem is not an original Oasis band member, he joined the group in 1999 and played for a decade alongside the Gallaghers before Noel quit the band in 2009.

While Bonehead is a founding member of Oasis and close friends with Liam and Noel. Gem also contributed to the writing of some Oasis songs "None of the band is 100% confirmed yet, but Gem is looking very likely along with Bonehead". said a source, as stated in Mirror.

However, Gem Archer left Oasis in 2009, shortly before the band’s breakup. The departure came after a series of internal conflicts and tensions, particularly between the Gallagher brothers, that founding member Bonehead tried to mend.

Oasis achieved immense success with albums like Definitely Maybe (1994), and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (1995), and Be Here Now (1997).

They were a staple name when it came to the Britpop movement of the 1990s. There are a total of 14 dates across the UK including Wembley Stadium in London and Heaton Park in Manchester and they will spread out across the month of July-August of 2025.

Advertisement

Other members also include Paul Arthurs (guitar), Paul McGuigan (bass guitar), and Tony McCarroll (drums). According to Fandom Wiki, As of 2024, Oasis has sold over 75 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling melody artists of all time.

They are among the most successful acts in the history of the UK Singles Chart and the UK Albums Chart, with eight UK number-one singles and eight UK number-one albums.

Want to know what's the cherry on the cake? Well, they have also been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

ALSO READ: Oasis May Expand 2025 Reunion Tour as Bonehead’s Return Sparks Speculation

Oasis Feud: Liam Gallagher Reserves Seat For Brother Noel At Every Show Despite Conflict