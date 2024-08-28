Oasis Feud: Liam Gallagher Reserves Seat For Brother Noel At Every Show Despite Conflict

16 years after the infamous Oasis split, the Gallagher siblings, Noel and Liam have found their reunion with the Gigs tour– a marked moment for rock music. Despite the Oasis feud that lasted over a decade, Liam preserved an ever-lasting affection for his estranged brother and made special gestures for him, initially noticed by a fan in 2014.

This year, the 51-year-old musician confirmed that he continually saved seats for Noel Gallagher in his solo shows. When a curious fan enquired if the vacant seats labeled with his brother’s name were in fact for Noel, on X (formerly Twitter), Liam promptly responded to the post. The Live Forever singer wrote at the time, "Yes you never know.”

More recently, Liam Gallagher dedicated a song for his older brother and former Oasis bandmate at the Reading Festival over the weekend.

Noel Gallagher, 57, was the primary songwriter and lead guitarist for the iconic English rock band formed in Manchester in 1991. Eventually, things took an ugly turn during the preparations for a show at the Rock En Seine Festival in Paris, per The Sun.

The siblings got into an altercation leading to their split and a major falling out of the band in August 2009. Their show was even slashed along with the band tour. Later, Noel issued a public statement to confirm his exit, stating, “It's with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight.”

Additionally, the musician, who later formed the band High Flying Birds, acknowledged the hurricane of criticism and rumors it would set off but stood his ground with the decision. Noel explained that he could not have worked with Liam for even “a day longer.”

On Tuesday, August 27, Oasis officially announced a reunion tour that will span over 14 dates in the UK and Ireland in 2025. The “domestic leg” concerts are expected to take place at stadiums in Cardiff, London, their native Manchester City, Edinburgh, and Dublin, in July and August of next year.

The Gigs tour is a positive indication that the Gallagher brothers have officially ended their long feud, but is doubtful if fans will hear new music anytime soon. Simultaneously, Noel and Liam got together for a secret photoshoot, now being released as posters for the 2025 Oasis tour.

“The shoot was top-secret and barely anyone knew about it. For their fans to see them together again will be an amazing sight, the ­atmosphere in the room was fizzing, it was electric,” a source told The Sun.

The same day as the announcement, Liam and Noel issued a joint statement while collaborating with the official page for Oasis on Instagram. The caption penned what seemed like an intricate song lyric as the brothers posed for a monochrome shot. Interestingly, the post revealed that the tour will reportedly not be “televised.”

The lineup has not been confirmed but the tour is set to kick off on July 4, 2025, in Cardiff, and go on until August 17, concluding the domestic leg in Dublin. According to a press release, there is speculation about the tour making it beyond Europe for international tour dates, per The Guardian.

The Oasis reunion comes 30 years after the British rock band released their second album, (What’s the Story?) Morning Glory? in 1995.

