‘Obviously A Master’: THIS Cobra Kai Star Was ‘Nervous’ To Fight Off Jackie Chan In New Karate Kid Film

Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio was afraid to face off against Jackie Chan in the upcoming Karate Kid film. Actor Jacob Bertrand, who also stars in the Netflix series as Eli ‘Hawk’ Moskowitz, spoke to GamesRadar+ about the upcoming film starring the one and only action and Karate legend.

The actor recalled his conversation with Macchio where the latter praised Chan’s fighting skills. He “still moves like a 20-year-old and it's really scary to fight with him," Bertrand told the outlet. But it’s like stating the obvious because he’s “obviously a master and is so cool to work with” and doing an action film with martial artist “freaking Jackie muh-fricking Chan” will easily be nerve-wracking.

However, Macchio told Bertrand that the fight sequences went “super well” and that all his work seemed great. “I’m stoked for the movie," the latter added. The highly anticipated Karate Kid film, which is projected to be released next year, has a new ensemble with a young cast.

Although Bertrand was a prominent figure in the Netflix series Cobra Kai, he’s not in the film. However, he often chatted with Macchio about his experiences and updates, especially since Chan is involved in the project.

Macchio, who plays Daniel La Russo on the show, shared several insights and on-set anecdotes about the young cast, with Bertrand saying they are really talented but not as good as him. "He was saying that the young cast is really, really talented – but that they're not quite as good as I am specifically, that no one really holds a candle to me,” the actor said.

Advertisement

However, he was quick to dismiss it saying that it was Macchio’s words “verbatim” and he was most likely joking around. The Karate Kid reboot was announced in 2023, with Macchio and Chan starring alongside a new titular hero played by Ben Wang. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Macchio revealed that the film will have ties to the Netflix series.

“The new film, it's about being honest and truthful to the character and what would motivate any of his actions,” he said, adding that he used the upcoming season of Cobra Kai as a reference to make sense of some scenes in the film. “It helps motivate all the actions, and hopefully, that thread will be seen by the fans in a good way,” he added.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 premieres on Netflix on November 15, followed by Part 3 in 2025. Meanwhile, Karate Kid will hit theaters on May 30, 2025.