‘Of Course There Will Be Color': Martha Stewart Addresses 'Harsh' Comments About Her Maine Home Transformation

Martha Stewart, the founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, shared that she felt disheartened after the massive negative reaction of the netizens to her Maine house living room transformation. Stewart recently transformed her living room in Maine house by bringing in the new furniture and doing modifications manually, without the help of any interior designer.

Martha Stewart on the negative reception of her living room transformation

The publisher of Martha Stewart Living magazine got candid about her feelings as she took to her Instagram to address the numerous harsh comments about the transformation of her living rooms. Writing in the post, Stewart revealed that she usually never goes through her comment section but especially took a moment to see the public reception of her living room transformation, citing her genuine excitement as the reason.

Further, Stewart remarked that she along with her Maine house workers manually replaced the new furniture with the old ones and the entire process took over 3 hours of hard work. She clarified that no professional assistance was taken from a decorator or interior designer as she personally wanted to transform her house into a home.

Stewart stated, “The was not a ‘decorator's’ professional installation It was an attempt to change quickly and efficiently Making a house a home, or a room a beautiful livable space takes a lot more than three hours Of course there will be color, plants, mirrors, a new rug or two and other art and objects Stay tuned!!!! And by the way, the birds are chromolithographs by Carroll Tyson known as the ‘6 Audubon of Maine’ -so beautiful!”

Everything to know about Martha Stewart’s newly transformed living room

On July 3, 2024, Stewart updated her millions of followers on Instagram about her living room transformation at her Maine house. In the post, The Martha Stewart Show host shared how she transformed three of her rooms. The TV personality decided to replace her old gray-blue upholstery decoration with creamy pale buttery yellow-inspired interiors.

Making her excitement for her living room transformation apparent, Stewart shared that after the personal renovation, her library has become more comfortable. She further expressed her fondness for the new “rustic yet elegant” charm of her 1925 house.

“Big day rearranging the furniture in the three main living rooms at Skylands We switched the living room from gray-blue upholstery to a creamy pale buttery yellow ( all the yellow came from lily pond lane which I sold two years ago!) The library is much more comfortable now and the faux Bois table is now the card table. I love the rustic yet elegant charm of this lovely 1925 house,” Stewart wrote.

Well, it seems like Martha Stewart surely was disheartened after seeing such a degree of harsh comments against her newly modified living room. Although many fans did express their support for the living room transformation as they complimented Stewart for her choice.

