Is Lauryn Hill Married? Everything To Know About The Rapper's Rumored Partner And Kids

Lauryn Hill is a well-known American rapper and singer, who managed to make herself one of the most influential musicians of her generation. Hill’s contribution to the music industry has been acclaimed for breaking barriers for female rappers.

Besides Hill’s successful career, her personal life has been a mystery. The Grammy-winning singer is a mother of six children and shares quite a unique relationship with Bob Marley’s son, Rohan Marley.

Is Lauryn Hill married to Bob Marley’s son Rohan Marley?

Lauryn Hill has been romantically linked to Bob Marley’s son, Rohan Marley for decades however the duo never officially married. Despite this, Hill in the past has publicly referred to Rohan Marley as her husband in numerous encounters, as retrieved via Hello! Magazine. Hill and Marley first met each other in 1996, as the So High singer was ending her relationship with Wyclef Jean.

The duo together welcomed five children as their relationship progressed at a steady rate. However, during their relationship, the couple lived most of their time apart from each other as Hill moved to New Jersey when she had her kids. After over a decade of their on-and-off relationship, Hill and Marley finally separated their paths in 2008.

Though both Hill and Marley refrained from commenting on their unusual relationship status in their time together. But even after their split, they continued to work together to raise their children. Rohan even took custody of his five children for three months for a brief period of three months when Hill was arrested on the charges of tax evasion.

Talking about his relationship with Hill, Rohan Marley, expressed his grief on their breakup. He admitted that it was his fault that they eventually ended up splitting away from each other. "I feel sad that I loved her so much and I faltered in expressing it to her somehow. It was my fault that she did not understand how I felt, and it was sad that we did not work out in that relationship sense. I was heartbroken for a long time,” Rohan shared, as per Open Magazine.

How many kids does Lauryn Hill have?

Lauryn Hill has six kids at the present. Out of six, she shares five of her children with Bob Marley’s son, Rohan Marley. Hill first gave birth to Zion David Marley back in 1997 with Rohan Marley. This was followed by the birth of their daughter, Selah Marley, in 1998. Selah followed her mother’s footsteps and entered the music industry.

Their third child, Joshua Omaru, was born on December 5, 2001. Joshua too entered the music industry with the name of YG Marley. John and Sara are the fourth and fifth children of Hill and Marley, born in 2003 and 2008 respectively. Lauryn Hill’s youngest child, Micah, was born in June 2011. Micah’s father's name is still not known to the public but Hill clarified that he is not a child of Rohan Marley.

Often regarded as the greatest female rapper of all time, Lauryn Hill, surely had quite an atypical relationship with her now ex, Rohan Marley. The singer recently performed with her son, YG Marley on the 2024 BET Awards.

