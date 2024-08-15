‘Oh F**k’: Meryl Streep Describes How She Landed Her Role in Only Murders in the Building

It came as a surprise when Meryl Streep, the acclaimed actress and Academy Award winner, joined the popular series Only Murders in the Building. In Season 3, she plays Loretta Durkin, a talented actor seeking her big break who is cast by Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) as the lead in his Broadway play. Loretta's role is crucial to the unfolding mystery and includes a romance with Oliver. Fans will be pleased to hear that Streep is confirmed to return for the show's fourth season.

It was quite unusual how Meryl Streep came to appear on Only Murders in the Building. During a For Your Consideration event hosted by Jane Lynch and attended by the show's creators and stars, Streep shared that she was a fan of the series before her casting. Her decision to reach out was influenced by her positive experience working with Martin Short on the 2009 film It's Complicated and a desire for some lightheartedness amidst global challenges. "I was a huge fan of the show, but I also just wanted to have some fun because the world is pretty sh***y right now," Streep said.

John Hoffman, creator of Only Murders in the Building, revealed the amusing story behind Streep's casting. Hoffman suggested Streep as the ideal choice for Loretta Durkin, envisioning her as a movie actress with the talent and charisma to captivate an audience. However, executive producers Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal were initially skeptical, with Fogelman remarking, "Good luck with that, John," due to Streep's high profile in the acting world.

Though people first had their doubts, fate stepped in. He remembered that it was only two weeks after the conversation that he had gotten a shocking text from Steve Martin and Martin Short saying that Streep was interested in speaking about a possible collaboration. The timing could not have been better, as Hoffman had been thinking about a part just perfect for her. The text Martin and Short sent him assured that Streep was prepared to board the show if she could get a good enough role for her. Surprised but opportunistic, Hoffman hastened to confirm that, indeed, they had something special in store for her.

"Do we have anything good?'" And Hoffman was like, "'Oh, f*ck.'"

But it's how Meryl Streep is so seamlessly integrated into the world of Only Murders in the Building that really raises the stakes. With streaks of humor and mystery, not to mention magnificent acting, this series is pretty sure to make Meryl Streep's Loretta Durkin forever etched in this ever-changing tale. More of her can be expected in the succeeding seasons, wherein the journey of such a character is sure to unfold interestingly and unpredictably.

