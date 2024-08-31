Jennifer Lopez Finds USD 68M Beverly Hills Mansion Too Full of 'Memories' After Split From Ben Affleck; Source Reveals She’s Uncomfortable Living In It

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly feeling uncomfortable living in the $68 million Beverly Hills mansion she once shared with soon-to-be ex-husband Ben Affleck. Following their split, a source revealed that Lopez finds the memories in their former love nest overwhelming.

An insider told People on Wednesday, August 28, that since “she and Ben bought the house for the whole family,” the abode is “too big” for the singer to live alone and “filled with too many memories as well.”

Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, purchased the mansion in Beverly Hills for $60 million in May 2023 after hunting for the perfect house for two years. Following their dual wedding in 2022, the duo lived there with their blended family, which includes Lopez’s twins Max and Emme, 16, and Affleck’s children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

After Bennifer rift rumors started in May, the actor moved out of the mansion and recently paid $20.5 million for a relatively humble Los Angeles property. However, he has yet to move into the house and is still residing in a rental home in Brentwood.

The former couple officially put their mansion on the market for $69 million last month.

The opulent 38,000-square-foot estate, now listed on Zillow, has 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, as well as amenities including a zero-edge pool, basketball and pickleball courts, a gym, a boxing ring, a 12-car garage, parking space for 80 vehicles, a two-bedroom guardhouse, and a separate 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse.

The house isn’t a favorite among buyers, reportedly, real estate sources recently told TMZ about the estranged star couple’s luxurious home. An agent told the outlet the property “might be on the market for a while” given that Jen and Ben are asking for an additional $8 million over the buying price of the dwelling within a year of buying it.

Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding. The Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer listed April 26 as the date of their separation. The couple reportedly did not have a prenup.

Lopez did not request spousal support and asked the judge to deny any to Affleck either. She also requested the court to reestablish her maiden name as her legal moniker. JLo had changed her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck post marriage.

