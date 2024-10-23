Olga Kurylenko's Horror Thriller O.T.H.E.R Is Set for Global Release by Voltage Pictures

Voltage Pictures has gained the global distribution rights to O.T.H.E.R., a horror thriller movie starring Olga Kurylenko as the leading actress. The film is written and directed by David Moreau and follows the story of Alice (played by Kurylenko), who returns to her childhood house after the sudden death of her estranged mother.

The film is set to release in France in 2025. In November, the film will be presented to international markets at the American Film Market, now held in Las Vegas. The film is produced by Clément Miserez and Matthieu Warter from Radar Films; the team behind the films Faster, Belle et Sébastien, and UMedia’s associate producers Bastien Sirodot and Cloé Garbay were also engaged in the work. In addition, Jean Schatz is part of the supporting cast.

The CEO of Voltage Pictures, Nicolas Chartier, stated that he is happy to take O.T.H.E.R. to other international markets, and with all the suspense and emotions. He expressed that it would be one of the strong Voltage’s offers. As per Deadline, Chartier said, "We are thrilled to bring O.T.H.E.R. to a global audience. This film offers edge-of-your-seat suspense and profound emotional depth, making it a perfect addition to our slate."

The plot of the film centers on Quantum of Solace star Olga Kurylenko's character Alice. Alice is surprised to find the house exactly as she left it as if no time has passed since she last stepped there.

During her visit, Alice gradually gets to know the peculiar features of her surroundings and, eventually, learns the disturbing truth: she is being watched by a camera, and a cloaked figure lurks around and drives her towards a horrifying revelation.

Moreau’s screenplay was later translated into English by Jon Goldman, who has been engaged, amongst other things, in The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir (2018) and Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) as well as the forthcoming Girl in a Cloud.

Producer Clément Miserez said that it was the original plan to scare people, but they ended up getting scared themselves while making the spine-chilling horror thriller. Meanwhile, Olga Kurylenko is also set to star in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thunderbolts, set to arrive in 2025.

