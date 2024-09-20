What Role Will Sebastian Stan Play In Thunderbolts? Learn As The Winter Soldier Actor Reveals Details

Who says the MCU is dead? The upcoming movies are surely going to prove that the thrill is still alive. Recently, while talking about his Marvel Studios character, Sebastian Stan revealed how important will be Winter Soldier’s presence in the 2025 epic entry Thunderbolts.

Talking to Variety, Sebastian Stan shed light on how the team will be united and how his character would work hard to make them become one powerful and may be an inseparable group.

The Captain America: Winter Soldier actor also compared his time with the team, on screen with One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

“[It] was kind of like ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ — a guy coming into this group that was chaotic and degenerate, and somehow finding a way to unite them,” Stan said during the interview.

Further talking about the movie and the character of Bucky Barnes, the actor from Avengers: Infinity War added that Barnes is always evolving.

Then stating about other characters from the movie, he went on to add that Bucky Barns would be “surrounded by a very degenerate crew of antagonists,” also calling them not so different from how the Winter Soldier is.

Bucky Barnes surely has evolved a lot over time, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From the first time he was seen in Captain America: The First Avenger, where he was fighting alongside Steve Rogers, then in the 2014 movie Civil War, having a role of an antagonist, we also got to see how he became a man who can be a member of the Avengers while fighting beside all the superheroes we’ve seen until now.

Well, as per the Avengers: Endgame star he will be uniting the group, however, Kevin Feige has given the fans an even bigger update. The Marvel Studios President stated back in February 2023 that Bucky Barnes would be the leader of the Thunderbolts.

As per Kevin Feige, the Thunderbolts "are barely heroes" and Bucky is the team's "de facto leader," as reported by Screen Rant. It would be great to see how the whole group comes together, and what role would Bucky play in the movie.

It surely will be another level of thrill to see if Thunderbolt Ross would appear in the movie, now that we all have been introduced to the Red Hulk.

Thunderbolts is scheduled to be released on May 2, 2025.

