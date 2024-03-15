Top Joe Alwyn Movies, TV Shows To Add To Your Watchlist: Conversations With Friends To Stars At Noon

33-year-old Joe Alwyn has made his space in Hollywood with a unique style and the type of films he usually works on. While normal film genres allure him, a mix of History with thriller is his forte. Born on February 21, he is an Aquarius who resonates deeply with art. He also started off in the industry recently after playing a pivotal role in Ang Lee’s war drama and Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. Add these Joe Alwyn works to this list today to get the complete experience and evolution of Joe over the years. Is Stars at Noon a part too? Find out.

1.Conversations with Friends

Year: 2022

Genre: Drama

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Cast: Alison Oliver 9Frances Flynn), Sasha Lane (Bobbi Connolly) and others

Plot: The official synopsis of the film reads as, “Upon meeting Melissa and her husband Nick, friction grows between former lovers Frances and Bobbi when Bobbi grows closer to Melissa while Frances pursues an illicit affair with Nick.”

Streaming: Amazon Prime

Reason to rank: A more recent release, the film has a contemporary take on the idea of ;love that will stay etched with you across generations. Joe Alwyn has played the role of Nick Conway in the film.

2.Stars at Noon

Year: 2022

Genre: Thriller-Romance

IMDb Rating:

Cast: Margaret Qualley (Trish), Robert Pattinson and others

Plot: The official synopsis of the film reads as, “A young American journalist stranded in present-day Nicaragua seduces an enigmatic Englishman who seems like her best chance of escape. She soon realizes, though, that their torrid affair has only put her in more danger.”

Streaming: Not revealed

Reason to rank: Relating journalism to romance and giving it a twist of thriller makes this film unique and offbeat. It shows the daily hustles of being alone in an interesting manner. Joe Alwyn plays the role of Daniel in the film.

3.The Favourite

Year: 2018

Genre: Comedy-Thriller

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Olivia Colman (Queen Anne), Emma Stone (Abigail) and others

Plot: The official synopsis of the film reads as, “Queen Anne of England falls sick while her close aide Sarah Churchill oversees the country's important matters. Soon, things take a turn when Sarah's cousin Abigail starts serving the queen.”

Streaming: Netflix

Reason to rank: The film has been nominated at Academy Awards for the Best Actress in Leading Role showing how it deserves to go on this list. Joe Alwyn plays the role of Samuel Masham in the film.

4.The Last Letter from your Lover

Year: 2021

Genre: Romance-Drama

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Cast: Callum Turner (Anthony), Shailene Woodley (Jennifer) and others

Plot: The official synopsis of the film reads as, “After finding a trove of love letters from the 1960s, a journalist sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair.”

Streaming: Netflix

Reason to rank: To be in a secret affair and not be able to acknowledge your partner or live with them publicly is a heartbreaking feeling. What could have gone so wrong with the world that two lovers had to hide their love and bare it in letters. Starring Joe Alwyn as Laurence Stirling, the film is a meaningful romantic movie to watch.

5.The Souvenir Part II

Year: 2021

Genre: Romance-Drama

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Cast: Honor Swinton Byrne (Julie), Charlie Heaton (Jim) and others

Plot: The official synopsis of the film reads as, “After her turbulent relationship with an older man, Julie begins to deal with her complicated love for him and finds her voice while completing her graduation film.”

Streaming: Not mentioned

Reason to rank: Starring Robert Pattison alongside Joe Alwyn who plays the role of Max, the film understands the value of loving someone from an older age, its complications and how it can shape one’s identity through time.

6.The Vanishing

Year: 2018

Genre: Mystery-Thriller

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Cast: Gerard Butler (James Ducat), Peter Mullan (Thomas) and others

Plot: The official synopsis of the film reads as, “Three sailors tasked to guard a lighthouse discover a sealed chest and a corpse on an abandoned ship. Things go awry when more people seek to retrieve the chest.”

Streaming: Amazon Prime

Reason to rank: A sailor movie? The idea of an abandoned ship and lots of treasure? A perfect heist? The film can have loose ends but gave us a shipwreck thriller after years. A bit mindless in a few places, it is a good film. The role of Joe Alwyn is not disclosed here, so do watch the movie to find out.

7.Harriet

Year: 2019

Genre: Western-Thriller

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Cast: Cynthia Erivo (Minty), M.Hunter Hall (Walter) and others

Plot: The official synopsis of the film reads as, “A plantation owner promises to free a slave family. However, when he fails to be true to his words, a girl from the family escapes and becomes an abolitionist.”

Streaming: Amazon prime

Reason to rank: It is one of the first works that got Joe name and fame. He got shaped as an actor through this film. He plays the role of Gideon Brodess in the film.

8.Boy Erased

Year: 2018

Genre: Thriller-drama

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Cast: Lucas Hedges (Jared Eamons), Russell Crowe (Marshall) and others

Plot: The official synopsis of the film reads as, “Jared discovers that he is homosexual and tells his family. However, his father sends him to a conversion therapy camp where he is introduced to some questionable philosophy and methods.”

Streaming: Apple TV, Amazon Prime

Reason to rank: Joe Alwyn plays the role of Henry in this film. This is not just a film, but a heart-touching narrative about people who come out to their families and are sent to conversion camps, as though this is a disease. This film will break that notion for you.

While more films like Christmas Carol should be added to the list, one thing to observe is the need to address unconventional controversial themes in Alwyn’s films which actors rarely do. Despite being a late bloomer in the industry, he has taken up some serious societal topics, we all should ponder upon. While we wait for more works by Joe Alwyn, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

