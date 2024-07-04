Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo Hit Back at ‘Evil’ Style Influencer for Criticizing Her Wedding Dress

Christian McCaffrey tied the knot with Olivia Culpo last week. A style influencer, Kennedy Bingham, made some rude remarks about Culpo’s wedding dress. The 49ers star slammed the critic for ranting about his wife.

Culpo wore a Dolce & Gabbana long-sleeved ballgown with a long lace veil. Bingham admitted that the former Miss Universe looked beautiful. But she had her issues with the dress. The content creator went on to comment about the reasons why Culpo chose that dress.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo respond to style influencer’s statements

Kennedy posted her views about Culpo’s wedding dress on Instagram. She shared that it lacks personality. “I do not like this wedding dress,” she said, citing that she has never said this in her 4-year-long bridal creator career.

“What an evil thing to post online,” McCaffrey commented on Bingham’s Instagram reel. He fired his shots at the social media influencer. “I hope you can find joy and peace in the world, the way my beautiful wife does,” he added.

Olivia Culpo didn’t sit quiet about the incident either. "Wow, what an absolutely evil person you are,” she wrote, backing her husband’s words. She said that it was hurtful to hear something like that about her dress.

“I hope no one ever tears you apart in this way because it’s extremely hurtful,” Culpo said. She revealed that she loved her wedding dress. It was everything she wanted and more.

Fans react to Christian McCaffrey defending wife, Olivia Culpo

The Super Bowl LVIII runner-up received support from his fans for his actions. They showered love on Culpo’s beautiful dress for the big day. “If she’s a model and misses universe, maybe she wants to feel serious about herself,” a user wrote.

“If she felt her dress made her feel that way, then it’s her right to do so,” another said, applauding Culpo for making a statement. “Your wedding dress is personal. She looks beautiful,” a comment read. The couple

