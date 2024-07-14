Olivia Munn, Viola Davis And More Celebrities Pay Tribute To Shannen Doherty As Actress Passes Away At 53

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Beverly Hills, 90210, actress Shannen Doherty breathed her last at 53 on July 13. Leslie Sloane, the actress's rep, confirmed the news on the media portal. Doherty had been battling cancer since 2015 and ultimately lost the battle, losing her life. The celebrities of the Hollywood industry paid their tributes to the actress via their social media platforms.

The Charmed actress constantly kept her fans in the loop of her health updates, as she posted pictures and videos of her fitness and received much love from the audience, too.

Celebrities paying tribute to Shannen Doherty

After the news of Doherty passing away spread like wildfire in the entertainment industry, celebrities poured their tributes to the actress. In a post by People Magazine about the death of the actress, Viola Davis wrote, "Oh man! So sad. Rest in peace.” Following the Academy Award winner, Olivia Munn, too, shared her thoughts and kept Doherty in her prayers.

Sharing the story on her Instagram account, Munn wrote, "When I was first diagnosed with breast cancer, I remember how she bravely let the world into her journey and reached out to her.” She further added, "We became instant friends, which I honestly couldn't comprehend at times because watching her on 90210 was everything to me when I was 10."

The filmmaker, Don Bluth, shared a heartfelt note to pay his respects to Doherty. Bluth, known for his movies like Dogs Go to Heaven and The Land Before Time, described the actress as an amazing woman.

Taking to his X account, the director stated, "Rest in peace, Shannen. You were such an amazing woman. I am so glad we met once again.”

He further said, "My heart is heavy today; the world is in chaos, but you are safe at home with the angels. I love you."

Let’s Be Clear podcast paid tribute to Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty’s podcast, Let's Be Clear, posted a tribute to the actress, thanking her for the beautiful memories. Sharing a series of Doherty’s pictures on Instagram, the account wrote the caption, “Shannen, thank you for sharing so many beautiful memories on your podcast. What a wonderful gift you left your fans! We are sending so much love to your friends and family; you are loved, and you are missed.”

Shannen Doherty will be remembered by her fans for the multiple characters she portrayed onscreen.

