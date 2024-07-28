Olivia Newton-John's Nephew Shares Touching Unseen Videos of the Late Star, Check It Out

Olivia Newton-John, left a lasting impact on fans worldwide with her talent and warmth. Her legacy continues to impress fans, even after her passing in August 2022. Recently, Olivia’s nephew, Emerson Newton-John, shared some precious, never-seen-before footage of his late aunt.

These clips are part of an unaired pilot for the show Celebrity Car Crash. It gives a glimpse into Olivia’s beautiful life and love for her car. Also, these were her last moments on screen. Let’s take a closer look at what Olivia’s nephew has shared.

Olivia’s last on-screen appearance

In the unseen episode, Emerson surprises Olivia with a 1975 Volkswagen Bug, the first car she bought after moving to the US. In one clip, Olivia is visibly excited upon seeing the car. It reminded her that it had been years since she drove a manual car. But she was elated after seeing the car.

Despite her declining health and not having driven a manual car in decades, Olivia smoothly starts the car without stalling. Emerson was very impressed with his aunt. He gave him high fives to cheer her up as she was driving. “As one can clearly see by my reaction, I was blown away, as the entire crew,” he recalled.

Olivia’s genuine joy and nostalgia

Emerson shared two clips from the unaired pilot of Celebrity Car Crush with E! News, “Even in rapidly declining health due to [breast cancer], and not bearing the strength that she once had, I could see flashes of the young Olivia popping in and out during filming.”

Though this show may never air on television, it captured pure moments of joy and nostalgia. Emerson emphasized that these genuine moments of joy and nostalgia made all the efforts worthwhile. It doesn’t matter if it aired on television or not. He added, “There was no acting here; there was just pure surprise, joy, and strong feelings of only positive nostalgia.”

Olivia’s humble nature

Olivia’s humility and down-to-earth are also shown in the second clip. As she drives the Volkswagen Bug with Emerson in the passenger seat, she explains why she chose that car. She wanted a convertible but couldn’t afford an expensive one at that time. So, she opted for the cute, convertible Bug for running around Malibu.

This story showed a side of Olivia that many fans might not know. Even though she was very wealthy, Olivia was humble and liked simple things. She didn’t show off her success with fancy items. Instead, she chose to live a modest life. She avoided private jets, yachts, and flashy cars, preferring practical and simple choices.

Emerson admired Olivia for her understated lifestyle

Emerson admired Olivia’s humility and understated lifestyle. He recalled her funny voice when he complimented her driving skills. Emerson wanted to rekindle his racing career, inspired by Olivia. He said, “I know she would love nothing more than for me to start my racing career again.” He added, “That, without a doubt, this is going to make her really proud.” Emerson’s admiration for Olivia went beyond her talent. He loved her genuine, down-to-earth nature.

After this, Olivia and Emerson were seen driving through a countryside road. They were seen walking together in a field, standing by the car, and having a chat.

Olivia’s lasting legacy

Olivia Newton-John passed away in August 2022 at the age of 73, after a long battle with breast cancer. However, her legacy still lives on through her music, movies, and the memories she left with her loved ones.

