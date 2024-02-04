Was Olivia Newton-John A Swiftie? Rep Says Actress Would Have Loved To See Young Taylor Swift's Grease Production Role

Michael Caprio, who has been late actress Olivia Newton-John’s representative for over 25 years said that she was a huge fan of Taylor Swift and “would be tickled” to see the pictures of little Taylor playing her character in her school’s production of Grease.

What did Michael Caprio say about Olivia Newton-John and Taylor Swift?

While talking to TMZ about some old pictures of Taylor Swift as Sandy from Grease, Michael said that Olivia would have been thrilled to see these photos as she had the utmost respect and love for the singer.

These photos date back to 2000, when Taylor Swift was not the biggest name in Pop. She appeared in one of her school’s productions of the Grease as Sandy, who was played by Olivia in the original classic musical film.

Olivia Newton-John apparently crossed paths with Taylor before her sad demise in 2022. According to Michael, she attended one of Swift’s concerts with her girlfriends back in 2010 and even took pictures with her. After coming back, she kept raving about how amazing Taylor was, calling her a “sweet, talented, and smart girl.”

Taylor Swift is also a Olivia Newton-John stan

According to Michael, Olivia “had the greatest respect for Taylor as an artist and she was a fan of her talent.” And the respect was mutual of course, as he also revealed that Taylor Swift has a vintage 1982 concert t-shirt from ONJ’s Physical Tour. So it seems that Taylor starring as Sandy in Grease’s stage production was her paying homage to Olivia.

Olivia Newton-John, who was a British-Australian singer and actor, starred in Grease alongside John Travolta back in 1982. The movie went on to become one of the romcom staples for decades to come and people still refer to it as one of the greatest musical movies ever. Her unfortunate demise in 2022 was saddening. But the resurfaced pictures of Taylor as Sandy brought back a lot of sweet memories for a lot of people.

