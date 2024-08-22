Olivia Rodrigo Surprises Fans With a Duet With Chappell Roan; Good 4 U Singer Calls Her 'Inspiring' and 'Powerful'

During her Guts World Tour in Inglewood, California, Olivia Rodrigo surprised fans by bringing out Chappell Roan for a fun duet. They performed Roan's hit Hot to Go! complete with energetic dance moves, much to the crowd's delight. The two jumped into the song and taught the audience some signature moves before Rodrigo praised Roan as one of the most inspiring artists she's met. Fans captured the surprise moment, highlighting the strong bond between the two pop stars.

At the Guts World Tour, Olivia Rodrigo made Chappell Roan dance with her. At the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., the two performed a surprise duet of Hot to Go! on Tuesday, August 20.

"She's one of the most singular, inspiring, powerful artists I've ever met, and I'm so excited she'll perform one of my favorite songs of all time," said the Vampire artist.

After welcoming the 26-year-old Pink Pony Club singer on stage, Rodrigo gave her a hug. A fan-captured video shows the pop stars performing Roan's hit, Hot to Go! while performing the song's signature moves onstage. Rodrigo and Roan also shared a TikTok video last night where they recreated the "I hope she plays..." trend.

In the clip, the Deja Vu hitmaker said, "I hope she plays 'Hot to Go!'," to which the Naked in Manhattan artist replied, "It's an Olivia Rodrigo concert."

After Rodrigo shrugs, the video pans to their Hot to Go performance!

Then in 2024, Rodrigo's going to Thailand, South Korea, China, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. Roan opened for Good 4 U on her Guts tour in February and April 2024, as well as on her Sour tour. Rodrigo confirmed last fall that Roan did her background vocals, which TikTok just realized.

The Coffee performer talked about singing Lacy and Obsessed from Rodrigo's second album Guts, and Can't Catch Me Now from The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Additionally, she confirmed that she recorded backing vocals for Rodrigo's track Bad Idea Right? but they weren't included.

