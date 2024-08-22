Sabrina Carpenter Teases New Single; Posts Small Clip Of Taste A Day Prior Her Album Release

Singer Sabrina Carpenter is gearing up to drop her highly-awaited album, releasing a taste of what to expect just a day before the grand drop. The Espresso singer recently slipped in a titillating teaser for the forthcoming single Taste on Instagram. Fresh off the press, this one comes just a little while after the announcement for Short n' Sweet, her third studio album, set to hit the shelves on August 23, 2024.

Carpenter announced Short n’ Sweet on June 3, 2024, via Instagram, expressing her excitement for the project. The announcement came with the album’s cover artwork, showcasing her long blonde hair cascading down her back, adorned with a dark red kiss mark on her left shoulder against a deep blue background.

The Please Please Please singer ramped up the anticipation by sharing a sneak peek of the Taste music video. The brief clip reveals Carpenter in a dramatic and vengeful scene, wielding a knife as she searches for a romantic rival and her beau.

The scene features Jenna Ortega, known for her role in Scream. As Carpenter sings, “Oh I leave quite an impression,” she uses the knife’s blade as a mirror to fix her lipstick, delivering a powerful visual that aligns with the song’s themes.

The comment section is abuzz with excitement. One user exclaimed, “YOU GOT JENNA ORTEGA IN THE MUSIC VIDEO???” while another added, “OH MY GOD, release the album already!!” Another fan noted, “The teaser has left quite an impression already.”

With the imminent release of Short n' Sweet and a single as hot as Taste setting up what's to come, Sabrina Carpenter is poised and ready to make her big splash into the music world. This creative marketing and engaging content keeps fans on their toes, always looking out for her next move.

