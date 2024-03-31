'You're A Slacker, McFly': Al Roker Makes Surprise Cameo Appearance In Back To The Future Broadway Musical

Al Roker, renowned for his weather forecasting on Today, took a break from his usual duties to make a special appearance as a Broadway star. He surprised the audience with a cameo in Back to the Future: The Musical, the stage adaptation of the iconic 1985 film currently running at New York City's Winter Garden Theatre.

Roker's appearance was a delightful surprise for the sold-out crowd, marking a one-night-only performance for the television personality.

In the musical, he portrayed Principal Strickland, a role originally brought to life by James Tolkan in the film. Strickland is remembered by fans for his stern demeanor and memorable line to Marty McFly, played by Michael J. Fox, You're a slacker, McFly!

Al Roker Fully Embraces His Role As Principal Strickland

In his portrayal of Principal Strickland, 69-year-old Roker embraced the character's traits with gusto. His performance was so convincing that he humorously remarked on his resemblance to the character in a special handout included in patrons' Playbills.

"Of course I was drawn to Principal Strickland," wrote Roker. "He's obnoxious, he's bald and he's a loudmouth. Always play to your strengths."

Roker's Back To The Future: The Musical Journey Documented On Today Show

The Today Show cameras documented Roker's journey as he prepared for his role in Back to the Future: The Musical, providing viewers with a behind-the-scenes look at the process. While the entire segment is set to air next week, a preview was shared on Friday.

In the preview, Roker expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew of the musical for their support and kindness. He told Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin, "The cast and crew were so lovely, and they treated me just so nicely."

Roker Excited To Share Stage With Broadway Royalty Roger Bart In Back To The Future Musical

In his praise for actor Roger Bart, who portrays Doc Brown in the musical, Roker described him as Broadway royalty and expressed his excitement at sharing a scene with him.

Despite being a seasoned performer himself, Roker admitted to always feeling nervous on stage, a sentiment he shares even when on the Today show set.

However, he emphasized that the nerves were worth it, concluding by encouraging Today viewers to see Back to the Future: The Musical, describing it as a hoot.

Al Roker Receives Sweet Tribute From Wife Deborah Roberts For Back To The Future Musical Cameo

This isn't Roker's first rodeo on Broadway. In both 2018 and 2019, he had lengthy stints in Waitress, Sara Bareilles' musical take on Adrienne Shelly's 2007 flick of the same title.

For his cameo in Back to the Future: The Musical, Roker had his biggest fan, his wife, Deborah Roberts, cheering him on. She showered him with praise on social media, posting a sweet Instagram tribute filled with snapshots from his shining moment.

"Just pure joy watching [Al Roker] shine yet again on the #broadway stage, this time as principal Strickland in Back to the Future, one of his fave movies," the 63-year-old journalist wrote. "Do I hear the Tony Awards committee calling? Ha! Congrats dear Al!."

Roker's partners from the 3rd Hour of Today, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones, weren't about to miss out on the fun either. They joined the cheering squad and spread love for their colleague with heartfelt Instagram posts.

Dreyer, at 42, couldn't contain her excitement, exclaiming, "What a show!!! [Back to the Future: The Musical] was an absolute blast!!! And [Al Roker] popping up was the cherry on top!! Don't miss this show!!"

Meanwhile, Jones, 45, shared a snapshot on her Instagram Story, declaring, "Heading to Broadway to cheer on our buddy Al Roker," alongside a photo of herself, Dreyer, Roberts, and Today producer Deborah Cohen Kosofsky in the crowd. "So so good!!" she captioned a video of Roker taking a bow during the curtain call.

During the Friday segment of the 3rd Hour of Today, Dreyer and Jones couldn't help but rave about Roker's performance. They showered him with compliments, saying he "stole the show" and describing how the crowd erupted excitedly when he made his grand entrance.

But ever the modest one, Roker downplayed his role, saying, "I only had, like, five lines," and revealing that he had just one rehearsal to nail down his part before hitting the stage.

Back To The Future: The Musical Hits Broadway With Nostalgic Delight

Back to the Future: The Musical brings the iconic film to life on stage with a creative team deeply rooted in the original movie's magic. Directed by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the masterminds behind the film trilogy, and boasting Alan Silvestri, the composer of the movie's score, collaborating with Grammy winner Glen Ballard on music and lyrics, the musical promises to be a nostalgic delight. Audiences can expect to hear beloved tunes like The Power of Love and Back in Time alongside the iconic theme.

Under the direction of John Rando, the musical hit Broadway on Aug 2, 2023, earning enthusiastic reviews. It's among the top contenders for the prestigious "best musical" nomination at the 2024 Tony Awards, with its fresh take on a beloved classic captivating audiences.

Staying true to the film's essence, the plot closely follows Marty McFly's journey as he gets whisked back to 1955 in a time machine invented by the eccentric Doc Brown. His accidental meddling with the past sets off a race against time to restore history, ensuring he can return ... back to the future.

The Musical Unveils Star-Studded Cast And Ensemble For Broadway Run

Alongside Bart, the star-studded cast of Back to the Future: The Musical features Casey Likes as Marty, Liana Hunt as Lorraine Baines, Jelani Remy as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, Nathaniel Hackmann as Biff Tannen, and Mikaela Secada as Jennifer Parker. Merritt David Janes typically takes on the role of Principal Strickland.

But the stage isn't complete without its vibrant ensemble, including Amber Ardolino, Will Branner, Victoria Byrd, Brendon Chan, Kevin Curtis, Nick Drake, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Hannah Kevitt, JJ Niemann, Becca Petersen, Emma Pittman, Jonalyn Saxer, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula, and Daryl Tofa. Further swinging into action are Samuel Gerber, Kimberly Immanuel, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Blakely Slaybaugh, and Gabi Stapula.

Exciting news for fans: Tickets for Back to the Future: The Musical are up for grabs now! Don't miss your chance to catch this electrifying show live on stage.

