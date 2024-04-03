‘Beautiful Easter Sunday’: Al Roker Shares Heart-Warming Photos With Family In First Easter As Grandad

The 69-year-old weatherman for Today Show posted a charming set of pictures of himself and his family celebrating on Instagram on Sunday. Roker was positioned in the center of the first picture, with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and their 21-year-old son, Nicholas Roker, to his right. He saw his 36-year-old daughter Courtney Roker and her husband Wesley Laga holding their 9-month-old daughter Sky Clara on his left.

Al Roker celebrates his first Easter as a grandfather

Courtney wed Wesley Laga on June 4, 2021. The couple welcomed Sky, their first child, in July 2023. Roker shares Courtney with his ex-wife Alice Bell, whom he wed from 1984 to 1994. Roker posted a picture of his second daughter, 25-year-old Leila Roker, with their dog, Clouseau, and what seemed to be a video call from her boyfriend. The three-time parent also uploaded a solitary photo of himself holding his first grandson, in which the two of them are facing the camera. In the last picture, Roberts, 63, is seen looking at Sky while holding Sky up to her face.

The grandfather, full of pride, captioned the Instagram carousel, “A beautiful #eastersunday with @debrobertsabc @nick.roker155 @ouichefroker @thatteacherwhodjs @cleilapatra @gricourt.thegreat and #grandbaby Sky and #granddog Clouseau.” In another image that Roker posted, the family is seen eating Easter dinner together, with Sky tucked into her high chair.” I haven’t prepared an Easter supper in a long. The effort is made much more worthwhile when the family is around,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

After Sky was born in July, Roker has posted multiple pictures of her online. In addition to marking his granddaughter’s first Thanksgiving, he shared a cute family photo of her participating in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. A few weeks later, he posted multiple pictures of the Roker family’s Christmas celebration with the newest member. Roker and Roberts told PEOPLE ahead of time how “exciting” the Christmas would be with their “new grandbaby.”

“There’s a new grandchild, you know. Thus, that’s somewhat thrilling," Roker remarked. “Christmas will be celebrated in a unique way. I’m very happy about this.” Roker continued, “I think it’s really just family for us. Family is the most important thing, and since our family is so dispersed, we don’t need to get together as often as we’d like to during the year. Thus, this year is genuinely all about being close-knit.”

Al Roker is a proud grandfather of Sky

“Being a grandfather is magical, it really is,” Roker told his TODAY co-hosts. "The problem is that you don’t know what 'this thing' is going to be; it’s like when people tell you you’re having your first child. And then to embrace this young child, knowing I had held her mother about thirty-five years prior? And now look at her, 19 inches in length, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, and flawless. Baby Sky sleeps for four hours, wakes up, uses the loo, and then sleeps for an additional four. Our schedules coincide.”

Unsurprisingly, Al Roker’s new granddaughter loves his writing. Last year, the well-known weatherman proved it by sharing a cute photo of Sky Clara Laga, who was born on July 3, appearing sitting in front of the TV while she watched a Today show. The adorable picture shows the two-month-old’s whole focus being on the screen. The forecaster, lovingly called “Pop Pop,” was seated with broadcast co-host Sheinelle Jones and contributor Ally Love during a Consumer Confidential program.

Since 1995, broadcaster Deborah Roberts and Al Roker have been married. The couple shares two children, Leila Ruth, born in 1998, and Nicholas, born in 2002. After he began working for TODAY in 1996 as a meteorologist, he hasn’t looked back since. “I don’t know where I would be today if I hadn’t been able to get that job doing the weekend weather with NBC,” Roker said to Business Insider in 2020. While appearing on TODAY in December, Roker commemorated his 45 years with NBC.

In the special show, host Hoda Kotb told Roker, “You know, Roker, you’re like the first person most of us met when we came here, and you always made every new person feel included and loved.” Roker stated previously, “I truly am incredibly fortunate. Without friends and supporters, it’s impossible to succeed in life,” Roker said gratefully. “Working with this group of people has been enjoyable.”

