‘One Month Later…’ Christina Hall Shares Peek Into Her Life Amid One Month Of Her Divorce From Josh Hall

Christina Hall gets candid about her life post-divorce filing with her estranged husband, Josh Hall. The Christina on the Coast host took to her Instagram to post pictures of her three kids as well as a note about showing gratitude. Moreover, in her stories as well, Hall stated that she has found a "new level of gratitude."

The real estate investor also revealed that she has been living a life out of the dream, as she enjoys spending time with her friends, and her work has been going well, too.

On her social media stories, Hall stated, "One month later ... I finally have my appetite back. I'm exercising again. My kids are happy, and our house feels like home. Those poor kids adore me. Anyone who knows us for real knows this, and that's what matters."

Shedding light on her life after divorce, the HGTV star addressed the fans, "I have a life coach and I made myself and her a promise—I will never ever give away my peace again. I will say that if you've ever lost peace and gained it back, there is a new level of gratitude for every single moment of life. There is a huge level of appreciation for the present moments and being present."

She concluded by saying, "If that's the lesson, I'll take it. When you have a positive mindset, the rest will work itself out like it always does."

Apart from a note, the TV star also shared a picture of herself with her kids and captioned it "Perfect Friday Night." Hall shares her daughter, Taylor, and son, Braydon, with her first husband and her youngest son with her second husband, Ant Astead.

Christina and Josh Hall went public with their separation in mid-July after the papers for the procedure were obtained by the People Magazine. According to the documents, the divorce was filed on July 16, and the reason stated was due to irreconcilable differences. Hall, in recent times, has been seen moving out of the house he shared with Christina. Following his move out, Josh also took to his Instagram account to address the divorce.

Posting a picture of himself along with his dog, Hall wrote in the caption, “I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for.” He added, “I will not publicly badmouth anyone, as people have families, friends, and others who respect and love them.”

Christina and Josh Hall dated for a year before tying the knot in 2022.

