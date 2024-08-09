'You Will Not Be My 4th Ex-Husband’: Christina Hall Reacts To Men Sliding Into Her DMs

In today’s world, it’s not easy for a woman, especially a famous personality, to navigate single life after ending a long marriage. Christina Hall is currently struggling to adjust to singlehood while dealing with opportunists and predators hovering around her. With a real estate empire and a divorce battle with ex-husband Josh Hall on her plate, it’s a lot for her to handle.

She took a moment to address all the unwanted attention she gets from random men and called them out via her Instagram Stories.

"Dear fellow realtors, please stop mailing and dropping expensive packets," she wrote. "I am not listing my home... but if I were to list it, I would list it myself as I am a real estate agent."

And then there are the men who don't necessarily want to sell her home but might want to move in, to whom she wrote, "Dear men. Your handwritten/typed letters are cute, but no, you will not be my 4th ex-husband," she bluntly wrote.

Christina and Josh Hall's divorce news comes after her announcement in May of a new HGTV series titled The Flip Off. The show will feature the two starring alongside Hall's first ex-husband and former Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa, and his current wife, Selling Sunset alum Heather Rae El Moussa, as the duos compete against each other swapping homes.

The series was meant to start filming in 2025, but with the news of the split, it is unclear whether the show will be affected, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

According to the filing obtained by PEOPLE on July 16, Josh Hall has filed for divorce from Christina due to "irreconcilable differences" following nearly three years of marriage.

The couple tied the knot on October 6, 2021, and their "date of separation" is listed as July 8, 2024, per the filing. They had an intimate wedding ceremony with close friends and family in Hawaii. This was Christina's third marriage.

The TV personality was previously married to her former Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa and Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead. She shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with El Moussa, and son Hudson, 4, with Anstead.

The duo often posted about each other on their Instagram profiles and showcased appreciation for one another before the shocking news of the separation.

