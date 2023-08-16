One Piece Chapter 1073: Luffy's Gear 5 defeats Kaido; Promo, release date, streaming details, and more

The anime world had been waiting for this moment in the history of One Piece for the longest time. Luffy is currently in his Gear 5 form, and the fight with Kaido persists. But the promo certainly had the heads turning in a different direction. This time around, Luffy and the team might have to come up with a new trick to come out of danger. So, here is a detailed breakdown of the new promo of One Piece Episode 1073. Release dates, streaming details, and delay updates are all covered right here!

One Piece Episode 1073: Preview hints a deadly finale for Kaido

The latest 31-second preview of One Piece episode 1073 brings out the finale of the ongoing war in Onigashima. The title of the next episode will be "No Way Out! A Hellish Scece on Onigashima." Not only will this be the last round of the fight between Luffy and Kaido, but this might also be the time when Luffy comes out of Gear 5 mode. It has been many episodes and the heroes are certainly on the verge of winning the battle. The promo begins with Jimbei and the others still trying to find their way out of the building.

What they are looking for is a way to put off the fire so that they can ease matters for other people as well. But Jimbe will find Raizo waiting for them. It looks as if he was looking for a fight. But only the episode will reveal if the fight is to take place or not. It will be interesting to see what Kaido's fate looks like after Luffy is done beating him to his grave.

Release date and where to watch

It is the One Piece manga that has been facing persistent delays in its release. The same is not the case with the anime. The latest episode is set to come out in a week's time. Thus, the final release date of One Piece Episode 1073 is August 20, 2023. All the episodes of One Piece are available on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is more detail on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on this.

