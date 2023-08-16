One Piece Chapter 1073: Luffy's Gear 5 defeats Kaido; Promo, release date, streaming details, and more

The new One Piece episode is around the corner and this might be the last time that fans are seeing Luffy in his Gear 5 mode in Onigashima. So, what does the promo tell us? Read on to find out!

Written by Anushka Solanki Published on Aug 16, 2023   |  02:17 PM IST  |  246
Youtube
One Piece (Youtube)

Key Highlight

  • The title of One Piece episode 1073 will be "No Way Out! A Hellish Scece on Onigashima"
  • The promo of the episode hints at the climax battle of Luffy vs. Kaido
  • Here are the release date, streaming details, and delay updates of the episode

The anime world had been waiting for this moment in the history of One Piece for the longest time. Luffy is currently in his Gear 5 form, and the fight with Kaido persists. But the promo certainly had the heads turning in a different direction. This time around, Luffy and the team might have to come up with a new trick to come out of danger. So, here is a detailed breakdown of the new promo of One Piece Episode 1073. Release dates, streaming details, and delay updates are all covered right here!

One Piece [Youtube]

One Piece Episode 1073: Preview hints a deadly finale for Kaido 

The latest 31-second preview of One Piece episode 1073 brings out the finale of the ongoing war in Onigashima. The title of the next episode will be "No Way Out! A Hellish Scece on Onigashima." Not only will this be the last round of the fight between Luffy and Kaido, but this might also be the time when Luffy comes out of Gear 5 mode. It has been many episodes and the heroes are certainly on the verge of winning the battle. The promo begins with Jimbei and the others still trying to find their way out of the building.

What they are looking for is a way to put off the fire so that they can ease matters for other people as well. But Jimbe will find Raizo waiting for them. It looks as if he was looking for a fight. But only the episode will reveal if the fight is to take place or not. It will be interesting to see what Kaido's fate looks like after Luffy is done beating him to his grave.

Release date and where to watch

It is the One Piece manga that has been facing persistent delays in its release. The same is not the case with the anime. The latest episode is set to come out in a week's time. Thus, the final release date of One Piece Episode 1073 is August 20, 2023. All the episodes of One Piece are available on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is more detail on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on this.

ALSO READ: Naruto: Not One Piece, but Dragon Ball was the inspiration behind the anime; Here's how

Advertisement

FAQs

How many episodes will One Piece Live action have?
The official updates from Netflix have confirmed that One Piece Live-action will have a total of eight episodes which will cover the first 100 chapters of the source material. Starting with the Romance Dawn arc, the story will stretch up until the Loguetown Arc in the story.
Is One Piece an old anime?
Elichioro Oda's globally famous anime series One Piece has kept all its audiences captivated since its first release in 1999. The long-running span of the series has completed many seasons with a beautiful storyline, and lovable characters delivering some amazing 1000+ episodes. The series is globally loved by all.
How will One Piece end?
Oda states One Piece will end with a huge banquet Most die in flashbacks but not in the present timeline. What's more, he even brings those back to life after giving them fatal injuries. He explains that he doesn't like killing off characters because he loves to end all sagas with banquets.
About The Author
Anushka Solanki
Anushka Solanki

Anushka is a passionate and creative individual whose love for storytelling knows no bounds. A voracious reader from a y... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!