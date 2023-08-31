One Piece Live Action outspends Emilia Clarke starring Game of Thrones by USD 3 million

One Piece live-action released this week and the fans are going gaga over the animation of the show. But what was interesting to see was the rumor surrounding the cost of making one episode of the show. The 8-episode series is all about Luffy's adventures and where all of it started. As soon as the word came out, fans were quick to compare the series to Game of Thrones, which was one of the most expensive series of its time. So, here is what the actual cost of making one One Piece Live action episode was.

One Piece outspends Game of Thrones

According to recent reports referencing Netflixwoche, the official German Netflix website, the One Piece live-action series boasts a staggering per-episode budget of USD 17.27 million. This sum surpasses even the budget of HBO's Game of Thrones, which held a notable per-episode budget of USD 14.79 million during its peak. The decision to invest such a significant amount in the production of the One Piece adaptation affirms that the studios want the best for the fandom of One Piece. With a reputation for ambitious storytelling and grand visuals, One Piece poses both an exciting opportunity and a huge risk for Netflix.

Both the live actions that the streaming giant made in the past, Cowboy Bebop and Death Note, have been risky projects. Plus, none of them managed to impress the fans. So now, it is very important for the new one to work for the studio.

One Piece Live Action early reactions

As the episodes streamed, it became increasingly evident that Netflix's One Piece live-action adaptation could break the anime-to-live-action curse, with praise for the cast, VFX, and storytelling. Megan Peters of Comicbook.com lauds it as "good good," while Crunchyroll's Daniel Dockery says, "It's good." Mo Hoosen from The Streamr hails it as "the real deal" and potentially the "king of the Netflix shows." @WildeePatrol on Twitter praises the vast scale and cast. Evan Valentine of Comicbook.com differentiates it from other adaptations: "This is NOT Cowboy Bebop." Positive reviews bode well for the beloved series' Netflix journey, potentially drawing new fans and prompting a successful Season 2.

