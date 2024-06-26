One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Adds David Dastmalchian as THIS New Character

One Piece season 2 will feature four new villains, including Oppenheimer and Raised by Wolves stars. The season will also include elements of the Arabasta Saga, the next major portion of the manga, which includes the group's first adventure outside the East Blue. Season 1 ended with Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates on their way to the Grand Line.

The live-action series debuted exclusively on Netflix last August. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported.

Netflix's One Piece season 2 added 4 new cast members

Variety reported that four major villains for One Piece season 2 have been cast. Season 2 will see David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, and Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine. All four of these antagonists are part of a group called Baroque Works, who serve as the main threat of the Arabasta Saga - and, subsequently, season 2 of the adaptation.

Netflix's One Piece is restarting production for season two, with stars like Mackenyu and Inaki Godoy confirming their presence in South Africa. This has sparked buzz online, as the show's set in Cape Town is being monitored. Additionally, stunt doubles on Netflix's One Piece have started posting behind-the-scenes photos of their return to set, indicating Netflix's rapid progress in the project.

One Piece season 2 is set to incorporate elements of the Arabasta Saga, including Chopper's debut. The cast of Baroque Works members is also confirmed, following the manga's plot. The group faces a significant threat upon arrival in the Grand Line, and a new mission involves saving a country from destruction.

Season 2 is expected to closely follow the source material, introducing several characters from the organization and revealing more information about key characters like Vivi Nefertari and Crocodile. As the story arc becomes more complex, more Baroque Works agents will likely be announced as the season 2 release approaches.

David Dastmalchian’s Mr. 3 casting confirms season 2 will include Little Garden

Dastmalchian’s Mr. 3 casting suggests the show won’t skip Little Garden. Although Mr. 3 appears during the war for Arabasta in the final arc of One Piece’s second saga, it is during the Little Garden episodes that the villain gets to be in the spotlight. A hilarious character whose powers come from the Wax-Wax Fruit, Galdino is the primary antagonist of the Little Garden arc.

It would not make sense to cast a popular, high-profile actor like Dastmalchian as Mr. 3 if One Piece were to skip Little Garden. Although Galdino does return in another saga and even becomes an ally of Luffy, this only happens much later.

The One Piece live-action season 2 has sparked debates about whether the show should cover Little Garden quicker than the anime or skip it altogether. Despite its significance, Little Garden is not a fan-favorite arc and is considered skippable by some. The issue lies in the anime's slower pacing, as the anime spends eight episodes on the island, yet little happens.

Between the Straw Hats’ arrival on the island and their battle against Mr. 3’s wax traps, One Piece’s Little Garden arc moves very slowly and is quite repetitive. This is more of a pacing issue with the anime than a story issue with One Piece, which, unfortunately, caused many to deem Little Garden as skippable or even compare it with filler episodes.

Considering that One Piece season 2 will only have so many episodes to cover all of Arabasta, it’s safe to say the live-action show's version of Little Garden will have better pacing than the anime.

Little Garden is a crucial arc in the anime series, setting the stage for the Arabasta saga. The Straw Hats encounter the Baroque Works, introducing important names and concepts. Despite learning about Crocodile and his crime syndicate during Whiskey Peak, it's during Little Garden that Luffy and his friends become enemies of the Baroque Works and vice versa.

The Little Gard arc ends with One Piece villain Crocodile mistakenly believing the Straw Hats are dead. The arc features a great moment between Sanji and Crocodile, and the Straw Hats acquire the Eternal Pose for Arabasta.

They encounter giants and Baroque Works members while fighting Mr. 3. One Piece season 2’s version of Little Garden can set up Crocodile as a major threat and raise the stakes for the episodes set in Arabasta.

ALSO READ: One Piece Anime First Look Of Elbaf Island; Here's What To Expect