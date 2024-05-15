‘We Are Sailing to Elbaf!’: One Piece Author Eiichiro Oda Confirms Elbaf Arc With New Comment; READ

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga is set to begin its next major arc, featuring the Straw Hats on an island inhabited by Viking-like warriors. A fan has discovered a statement from Oda that sheds light on why he developed an interest in Nordic warriors and has incorporated them into One Piece.

One Piece's Final Saga continues to surprise fans with its content, with the story focusing on the first arc of the Final Saga, Egghead Island Arc. As Egghead is nearing its conclusion, fans are excited to see the conclusion of this arc and the beginning of the highly anticipated Elbaf arc.

Eiichiro Oda on the Elbaf Arc

Pew, a popular Twitter page focused on One Piece content, shared a 1998 series of the series' author comments where Eiichiro Oda explained that his interest in pirates and Vikings began with an anime from his childhood.

"When I was a kid, I used to enjoy watching an animated TV series called "Little Viking Vicke" [Vicky the Viking]. It aired over 15 years ago. That's probably why I started liking pirates." Additionally, Oda mentioned that Vikings are actually his favorite type of pirate, and that he would like to talk about them someday. Over 25 years later, it appears that Oda is now preparing to do just that within the upcoming pages of One Piece. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Vicky the Viking, a series by Nippon Animation and Mushi Production, follows the daily adventures of a Viking tribe. The show, based on Runer Jonsson's books, features a sharp intellect and vivid imagination, with Vicky creating unique gadgets and inventions to solve problems.

Despite being intended for young children, the series introduced Oda to Vikings and inspired him in creating Elbaf's inhabitants. The comedic tone of the series may have also inspired Oda's unique humor style.

Elbaf itself draws influence from Nordic mythology. Located in a region called "Warland," the country is reputed to be one of the New World's all-time strongest nations. Additionally, its gigantic inhabitants sport much of the attire typically associated with Viking warriors, such as spiked helmets and armor.

Elbaf society is likewise centered around strength and a strict code of honor that governs how warriors fight. Despite this, they are greatly feared by the other pirate factions. The nation's prince, who thus far has only appeared as a silhouetted figure, is named after Loki, the Norse God of Mischief.

End of the Egghead Island Arc

The Egghead Island arc has been a thrilling and intense storyline for fans, filled with major battles and shocking revelations. Despite being the beginning of the Final Saga, the arc has exceeded expectations due to its unique nature and intensity.

Eiichiro Oda has shown fans that the Final Saga is a different gravy compared to previous arcs, amplifying the intensity from the start. This excitement about the future is fueled by anticipation for the climax of Egghead Island and the anticipation for what comes next in the series.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Elbaf, but they must also consider the current situation on Egghead Island. The Five Elders and the World Government have suffered a significant defeat due to Vegapunk's death, which has exposed the world's sinking.

Vegapunk is also expected to reveal more details about the Void Century, given his extensive study of Poneglyphs. The Five Elders are likely to struggle to defeat the Straw Hat Pirates, Kuma, Bonney, or any major character currently causing trouble on Egghead.

These characters will most definitely escape successfully from the island, which will mark another failure for the Elders. Sooner rather than later, the Egghead Island arc will end, and fans will get to see an exciting getaway to Elbaf, which is likely going to be later this year.

Advertisement

When will the Elbaf Arc begin?

Elbaf Arc is nearing, as confirmed by Eiichiro Oda during Jump Festa 2024. The Straw Hat Pirates' next destination is an anticipated island, and Oda also mentioned an alternative path for the Pirates. However, stopping Luffy is challenging, leading fans to believe Oda plans to start the Elbaf Arc in 2024.

Oda said, "I'll keep working hard on the manga as well, but this past year, many characters have faced many events. Truly a terrifying world! If Luffy and the others can leave Egghead safely... they should be going to THAT island. I also considered not taking that route, but I may not be able to stop Luffy. And finally, at last, it'll happen. The battle between that character and that character may lead to unexpected results!! Onward to next year, alongside the 25TH anniversary of the One Piece anime!! I'll be in your care once again!!"

However if the Elbaf Arc begins in November, the figurines will not come out at the same time. In order for the figurines to come out, there needs to be a buildup of at least a few chapters before that happens. In that case, fans need to take into consideration that Elbaf will begin at least 1 to 2 months before November. Anywhere between late August to late September would be the perfect time for the arc to begin. This is highly likely going to be the time frame for this new arc to kickstart.

Oda may face delays and receive new ideas for the ending of Egghead, which is unlikely but still a possibility. Elbaf might be pushed to 2025, a possibility with a slim chance of happening. Regardless, the Egghead Island arc is nearing its conclusion, and fans will see the beginning of a new arc soon, likely a few months later.

ALSO READ: One Piece Gear 5: Did It Cure Luffy's Biggest Weakness At Last? Find Out