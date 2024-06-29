Netflix's One Piece Adaptation Adds 4 New Cast Members For Season 2; Find Out Here

Netflix’s One Piece has been considered one of the best live adaptations of anime/manga. In the finale, the show hinted at a second season, which has been confirmed, and fans were excited to know who would play what roles, especially Smoker.

Netflix’s One Piece was released on August 31, 2023, and spent 8 weeks in Netflix’s Global Top 10. It was top 10 in 93 countries and debuted at #1 in 46, in Netflix’s Global Top 10. The live-action which is based on the manga series by Eiichiro Oda, follows the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates, and their captain, Monkey D. Luffy, who is also the protagonist of the show.

Who joins One Piece Season 2?

Season 1 of the series starred Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Emily Rudd (Nami), Mackenyu (Zoro), Taz Skylar (Sanji), and Jeff Ward (Buggy the Clown) among others playing the lead roles. Well, most of the cast is expected to reprise their roles, here’s some of the new members joining the band of pirates and enemies.

Callum Kerr as Smoker

Fans were curious to see who would play Smoker in the live adaptation as producers of the show had teased him in the Season 1 finale. Callum Kerr (Monarch) will be playing the role of Smoker and we expect him to be the main antagonist in One Piece Season 2.

Julia Rehwald as Tashigi

Julia Rehwald (Fear Street trilogy) will play the role of the marine officer who serves under Smoker. She is another antagonist, but it is unclear what the writers of the series have in store for her.

Advertisement

Rob Colletti as Wapol

Theatre artist Rob Colleti will be playing as Wapol the former monarch of the Drum Kingdom. He is one of the main antagonists of the Drum Island Arc in the manga. Actor Rob Colleti who will be playing his role, is best known for productions like ‘School of Rock: The Musical’ and ‘The Book of Mormon’.

Ty Keogh as Dalton

The South African actor, best known for his roles in the series 24 Hours to Live and Dominion will be playing Dalton, the elected king of the Sakura Kingdom. In the manga, Dalton is an ally to the Straw Hat Pirates. Dalton was a former Royal Guard who served under Wapol, we do expect some screen time to be shared between him and Rob Colletti.

ALSO READ: One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Adds David Dastmalchian as THIS New Character

What happens in One Piece Season 2?

The series is likely to follow the Arabasta Arc from the manga. In this arc, the Straw Hats find themselves in the desert kingdom of Arabasta, as they race across the sand to reach Alubarna. The exact plot of the series is not out as of now, but we do expect similar adaptions to the manga.

Advertisement

Netflix’s One Piece is one of the few shows that has over 90% audience score on rotten tomatoes. Fans have high expectations for the sequel which is being done in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios.

ALSO READ: One Piece Will Be Leaving Netflix in July 2024; Find Out Which Seasons Are Getting Removed