One Piece Day 2024: Dates, Schedule, Voice Cast, Live Concerts, And More Announced

One Piece is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a series of exciting panels. It will include live performances, and a live stream for fans worldwide, marking the event's global celebration. Bandai Namco, Shueisha, and Toei Animation are set to host the third annual One Piece Day from 10-11 August 2024 at the Makuhari Messe Exhibition Hall in Chiba, Japan.

The event will feature live-streamed performances by Maki Otsuki, known for ending themes Memories and Dear Sunrise, and Hiroshi Kitadani, known for iconic openings like We Are, Over the Top, and Egghead's hit theme Assu.

One Piece Day 2024: Complete schedule

One Piece Day 2024 will feature special presentations by voice cast members, video game releases, anime moments, future teases, and updates on Netflix and WIT Studio's The One Piece remake. Events will be streamed for free on One Piece's official YouTube channel, with some events being paid for, such as the One Piece Day '24 Special Live concert.

Japanese voice actors from Straw Hats and Vegapunk will perform at the exhibition area on the second day of the event, available for fans to watch on YouTube. A special live concert featuring artists will also be streamed from Stagecrowd, with tickets available on the platform. Here's a breakdown of the One Piece Day 2024 schedule for the year.

22 July is designated as One Piece Day and was established in 2017. It commemorates the series' serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump. This year's celebrations will be grander, covering two full days and streamed on YouTube from 7:00 PM onwards Pacific Time (PDT) on August 9, 2024.

The timetable for the performances at the exhibition area for day one is as follows:

7:00 PM (PDT) - Opening & live performance by Hiroshi Kitadani and Maki Otsuki, hosted by Ryusei Ikuta

7:15 PM - 8:05 PM (PDT) - Top 100 Best Scenes Poll by Production Team

9:15 PM - 9:45 PM (PDT) - One Piece World Figure Colosseum

11:30 PM (PDT) - One Piece Bounty Rush, 2nd Extreme Treasure Festival Tournament Finals

12:45 AM (PDT) - News Corner

On Day 2 of One Piece Day '24, attendees can enjoy live performances and panels, including a glimpse into Wit Studi's upcoming One Piece remake. The event will also be streamed live on YouTube from 6:00 PM on August 10, 2024, the schedule for which is as follows:

6:00 PM (PDT) - Opening & live performance by Hiroshi Kitadani and Maki Otsuki, hosted by Ryusei Ikuta

6:15 PM - 6:45 PM(PDT) - Behind the Scenes of the Production of The One Piece Remake

8:00 PM - 8:45 PM (PDT) - UT (Uniqlo) x One Piece Special Stage featuring Vegapunk Voice Cast

9:30 PM - 10:15 PM (PDT) - One Piece Card Game Special Battle Stage

11:00 PM - 11:45 PM (PDT) - Announcement of Finalists for the 6th One Piece Knowledge King Competition

12:30 AM - 1:55 AM (PST) - "Straw Hats Space" Radio Show Live Recording + Ending featuring Straw Hat Voice Cast

One Piece Day 2024 promises to be a grand event, featuring performances by Hiroshi Kitadani and Maki Otsuki, as well as artists like Ado, Uta from One Piece Film: Red, GRe4N BOYZ, Mori Calliope, and BE: FIRST. All in all, One Piece Day 2024 is shaping up to be grander than ever and is sure to make the series' 25th anniversary a memorable one.

One Piece remake will have an announcement on One Piece Day

One Piece is gaining global popularity, and an anime remake has been announced to further boost its popularity. Wit Studio's president stated the reason for the remake in an interview. One Piece Day is expected to bring more news about the remake, but exact details have not been confirmed. Fans should keep their expectations grounded.

George Wada stated that the One Piece remake was necessary due to the outdated 4:3 format of the original anime. With the introduction of 4K screens, fans of the anime may find it difficult to watch, requiring significant effort. To address this issue, the anime will be remade in a format that is more appealing to modern audiences, ensuring that anime fans can enjoy the show without the effort required.

The second and arguably most important thing is that Wit Studio plans to change the pacing in The One Piece, aiming to improve the dragged-out arcs and adapt more pages from the manga. The anime will extend scenes to ensure length and adapt only a few pages, which is not ideal for gaining fans. The remake will address this issue, as the manga has over 1000 chapters, allowing the staff to adapt more pages per episode, ensuring a more engaging experience for fans.

