One Piece Live-Action: Taz Skylar Drops Major Revelation About 'Wild' Upcoming Season 2 Amid Season 1 Showrunner Matt Owen's Exit

One Piece is officially returning for season 2. Following the first hit season, which was released in August last year, the fans had been highly anticipating the new episodes to take the storyline further.

The show has been renewed by the streaming platform, and Taz Skylar has also dropped major revelations about the new season. While sitting down for a conversation with the media portal, the actor claimed that the fans are in for a wild ride.

Elaborating on the statements and detailing the sets and the storyline, Skylar revealed, “I obviously can’t say much, but what I can say is that this season is wild. The whole production is really attempting to do something that I don’t think has ever been done on TV before.”

He further added, “The scale is immense. The sets are enormous, the action exponentialized, and all of us in the cast are somehow even closer than I think we’ve ever been."

The first season of the show focused on the events of the East Blue saga, and was shot on a much smaller scale in terms of the action sequences.

As for the new season, the audiences will witness events from Logue Town, Little Garden, and Drum Island.

Further details about the storyline and the cast members of the season will be rolled out by the makers soon.