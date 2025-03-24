One Piece Live-Action Showrunner Matt Owens Steps Down Before Season 2 Release on Netflix; Here's Why

Netflix’s live-action One Piece is facing a major change as Matt Owens, the showrunner for both Season 1 and the upcoming Season 2, has announced his departure.

Owens revealed in an Instagram post that he is stepping away from the series for mental health reasons. “The last six years working on the live-action One Piece have been a life-changing journey. A dream come true. It’s also been A LOT. So I’m stepping off the Going Merry to take a break and focus on myself and my mental health,” he wrote.

Owens has played a crucial role in adapting One Piece for Netflix, working closely with creator Eiichiro Oda to bring the beloved manga to life. His decision to leave comes after the series completed production on Season 2.

The first season of One Piece was a major hit for Netflix, ranking in the platform’s Global Top 10 for several weeks. It reached the Top 10 in 93 countries and debuted at No. 1 in 46 countries.

Season 2 is expected to introduce the Alabasta Saga, one of the most popular arcs from the manga. Reports indicate that the storyline will span multiple seasons, with Season 3 already in early planning. Despite Owens’ departure, the series is expected to move forward as planned.

With Owens stepping down, Joe Tracz, who joined as co-showrunner for Season 2, will continue leading the project. Tracz will oversee post-production and ensure the upcoming season stays on track. Deadline reports that the demanding shooting schedule in South Africa and complex post-production work contributed to Owens’ decision to leave.

Owens had previously spoken about how One Piece helped him through a difficult time in his life. “I found it at a really dark and low point in my life, but I also attribute it with helping me get out of it,” he told Deadline in 2023. He was passionate about bringing the story to a new audience and had initially planned for a six-season adaptation.

Owens has not ruled out returning in the future, stating in his Instagram post that he plans to take a break, focus on therapy, spend time playing Marvel Rivals, and return refreshed for new adventures.