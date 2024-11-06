US Election 2024: The View Reacts to Donald Trump’s Election Win, Hosts Express Mixed Emotions

The hosts of ABC’s The View offered a range of reactions to Donald Trump’s projected win in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Trump is expected to secure 276 electoral votes, surpassing the required 270, while Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, trails with 223 electoral votes. Trump’s win, which also includes a lead in the popular vote, would make him the first candidate in over 130 years to serve non-consecutive terms as president since Grover Cleveland. At 78, he also becomes the oldest person elected to the role, breaking Joe Biden’s record.

Opening the show, the panel acknowledged the outcome and discussed its impact. Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump staffer, emphasized the need for Americans to listen to each other and respect the choices of voters, suggesting that this moment calls for reflection and unity. Ana Navarro voiced disappointment, noting that this election marked another missed opportunity for a woman to become president, as Harris follows in the footsteps of Hillary Clinton’s defeat in 2016. Navarro expressed sadness but also reaffirmed her commitment to continue advocating for change.

Joy Behar raised concerns about what she perceived as a contradiction in voter priorities, referencing exit polls that showed democracy as a key issue. She questioned whether Trump supporters believe his rhetoric about increasing executive power is genuine, adding that she hopes they are correct in trusting he will not follow through with such statements.

Whoopi Goldberg highlighted Harris’s achievements in her campaign following Biden’s decision to step aside, yet she lamented the low voter turnout for the Democratic side. Goldberg expressed confusion over why more people did not participate in the election to support Democratic candidates.

Sunny Hostin conveyed her unease regarding Trump’s return to the White House, expressing worry about future policies and their potential effects on issues like healthcare, elderly care, and women’s rights. As a mother, she voiced specific concerns about her daughter’s future, fearing that young women may have fewer rights than previous generations.

In his victory speech at Mar-a-Lago, Trump thanked his supporters, pledging to “help our country heal.” He hailed his movement as historic, describing it as a day that restored control to the American people.

