Only Murders in The Building Season 4 Episode 9: Release Date, Recap, What to Expect & More

With the latest episode of Only Murders in the Building season 4, the show has made it clear that the mystery of Sazz’s (played by Jane Lynch) murder is far from being solved. The episode, which premiered on October 15, 2024, revealed that much of what the trio, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver, had discovered was misleading.

As we approach the final episodes of the season, viewers are still far from knowing the truth. The ending of episode 8 hinted that Sazz’s murder is unrelated to Dudenoff’s, which only adds more complexity to the investigation. The upcoming episode, which is the second-to-last of the season, will explore the clue revealed at the end of episode 8.

A Closer Look at the Plot

The events of episode 8 showed that the leads the trio had been following were wrong. Sazz and Dudenoff’s deaths were not connected, and in fact, Dudenoff wasn’t murdered at all. This opens the possibility that Sazz’s killer was targeting her or the trio, Charles, Mabel, and Oliver.

The next episode is expected to dive deeper into the new clue revealed at the end of the eighth episode. The ending teased that Glen Stubbins, played by Paul Rudd, might be involved in Sazz’s murder. However, it is unlikely that the show will resolve the mystery so easily. Glen is still in the hospital, but he appears to be regaining consciousness.

What Happens Next?

Titled "Escape From Planet Klongo," episode 9 will not only focus on uncovering the truth behind Sazz’s death but will also feature some comedic moments as the trio attempts to infiltrate a film set. This attempt is part of their mission to find out why Sazz was killed. It promises to bring a mix of suspense and laughs as they gather more clues.

Recap of Episode 8

Episode 8 focused heavily on the mystery surrounding Dudenoff. The residents of the West Tower were suspected of being behind the murders in episode 7. However, episode 8 revealed that Dudenoff had committed suicide after learning he had a terminal illness. He asked the residents to keep his death a secret, leading the trio to realize that his death wasn’t linked to Sazz’s.

The episode also revealed that Sazz had a protégé, Glen, who had been harassing her. Glen was previously hospitalized after an assassination attempt on Oliver failed.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 9 will premiere on October 22, 2024.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

