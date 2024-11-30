Oscar-Nominated Producer Adam Somner Dies at 57

Adam Somner, an Oscar-nominated producer and one of the most sought-after first assistant directors in the film industry, passed away on November 27 after battling anaplastic thyroid cancer. Known for his collaborations with acclaimed directors like Steven Spielberg, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Ridley Scott, Somner leaves behind an extraordinary legacy in filmmaking.

Somner’s career spanned decades, during which he worked on over 75 films, shorts, and music videos. He served as the go-to first assistant director (AD) for some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Spielberg, Anderson, and Scott, contributing to iconic films such as Birdman, Gladiator, Lincoln, and There Will Be Blood.

His recent work includes Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese, Steve McQueen’s Blitz, and an untitled project by Anderson starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Somner earned an Oscar nomination for producing Anderson’s Licorice Pizzain 2022, alongside Sara Murphy.

Directors who collaborated with Somner shared heartfelt tributes. Spielberg praised him as more than an assistant, likening his contributions to a vital part of his filmmaking process, “He was a uniter... an inspiration to anyone pursuing a career in production,” Spielberg said.

Martin Scorsese credited Somner’s organizational genius and artistry, saying he “never would have been able to make The Wolf of Wall Street or Killers of the Flower Moon without him.”

Advertisement

Paul Thomas Anderson echoed similar sentiments, calling him a legend, “Adam loved making films more than anyone in the history of the movie business. He moved mountains... it was glorious to watch him work.”

Somner’s skill extended beyond logistics. Known for his ability to create a supportive and efficient environment on set, he was instrumental in orchestrating complex sequences, such as the infamous airplane orgy scene in The Wolf of Wall Street.

Somner was also recognized for his achievements with a Directors Guild of America Award for The Revenant and nominations from the Producers Guild and BAFTA for Licorice Pizza.

Adam Somner is survived by his wife, Carmen Ruiz de Huidobro, his children, Olivia and Bosco, and his brother, Mark Somner. His legacy as a visionary leader on set and a deeply generous collaborator will continue to inspire filmmakers for generations to come.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Home Swarmed by Police on Thanksgiving Amid Bomb Threat