'Our Case Is Important': Rust Victim Halyna Hutchins' Family Addresses Alec Baldwin's Dismissal; Says They'll Continue To Seek Justice

Gloria Allred, the attorney representing Halyna Hutchin’s parents and sister, spoke with the reports on the same and shared what the cinematographer’s family felt after hearing about Alec Bladwin's dismissal on July 12, 2024.

The shocking turn of events in court surprised most of the people who were closely eyeing this case. Read ahead what the attorney thought of the dismissal and what she addressed to the journalists.

Gloria Allred talks about Alec Baldwin's dismissal

As per CBS, Gloria Allred spoke to reporters gathered outside of the Santa Fe courthouse on Saturday, July 13. The attorney shared that she “respectfully” disagreed with the dismissal. She added that the dismissal only strengthened their resolve to pursue justice in the civil case that they had filed against the actor in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

As per the publication, Allred shared that the news of dismissal devastated Hutchins’s family in Ukraine, who mourn the loss of the cinematographer every day. She said that the family plans to “fight to the end.”

The attorney continued, “Our case is important because we believe that everyone — yes, even celebrities like Alec Baldwin and producers — should follow accepted safety protocols so that all crew members have a safe workplace.”

As per People, in the footage by KCAL-TV, Allred claimed that she was not “affected” by the court’s decision in the criminal case and said that she was “dedicated” to holding the actor and the entire production of Rust accountable in the civil case.

More on the Rust case

For the unversed, during the filming of the Rust movie, Baldwin was practicing for an action scene on the set with a gun.

He fired the shot, unaware that it was loaded. The bullet hit and killed the cinematographer of the film, Haylan Hutchins, and injured the director, Joel Souza.

After the news of the dismissal rolled, the actor's three brothers, Stephen, William, and Daniel, along with Alec’s 28-year-old daughter, Ireland, celebrated his victory in the court by sharing posts dedicated to Alec on their respective social media handles.

The actor himself shared a post after the dismissal expressing his gratitude towards the people who supported him. Check out the post below.

