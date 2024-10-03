Which Late Cinematographer Will Alec Baldwin’s Film Rust Honor Upon Its November Release? Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and ammunition.

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin is up for something great this year! The star's film Rust is all set to make its debut at the Camerimages Festival in Poland this November, and it will honor none other than veteran late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The Camerimages Festival is a film festival that happens in Poland that honors the work of cinematographers and directors of photography.

"Almost three years after the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins, a Ukrainian cinematographer who was part of the festival family, Camerimage is set to honor her memory and remind the world of her legacy," the festival announced in a press release.

As per Bianca Cline, the screening will be a tribute to the lady who took over the late Halyna Hutchins after her accidental shooting on the set of the film. She also felt that Camerimage was the perfect place for the movie's premiere. On another note, Cline spoke about the film festival and said that it's the most widely known film festival that's solely focused on cinematography.

Hutchins died in an incident involving a prop gun being handled by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on the New Mexico set of the film Rust in October 2021. He fired the shot, unaware that it was loaded. The film’s director Joel Souza was injured in the incident.

The scene rehearsed during the shooting has been removed from the final version of Rust. According to an insider, the script was rewritten after the incident.

The shooting resulted in many legal proceedings. Alec Baldwin had a criminal case for involuntary killing dismissed with prejudice by a judge. However, civil lawsuits are still pending, including one brought by Hutchins' parents and sister.

Meanwhile, the plot of the film Rust revolves around the story of a 13-year-old boy (Patrick Scott McDermott) who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother following their parents’ deaths in 1880s Wyoming.

The boy then goes on the run with his long-estranged grandfather (Baldwin) after the old man is sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Furthermore, after the movie's premiere, there will be a panel discussion at the Camerimages Festival with director Joel Souza, Cline, and Stephen Lighthill, Halyna’s mentor from her film school, AFI.

EnergaCAMERIMAGE 2024 will begin from November 16 to 23, 2024.

