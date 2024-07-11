'Our Little Frosty Embryo': Gordon Ramsay's Wife Tana Opens Up About IVF Journey

Tana Ramsay, the writer of cookbooks and partner to Gordon Ramsay has been outspoken about her experiences as a mother. She has six children aged from 26 years old to 8 months old and she can talk about the journey a lot.

The highs and lows of pregnancy

In one episode of the podcast Postcards from Midlife with Lorraine Candy and Trish Halpin, fifty-year-old Tana spoke about various pregnancies she had had so far. Her maiden time was without complications but difficulties set in during her twin pregnancy for Jack who is now 24 and Holly. “I had a thrombosis when I was pregnant and started bleeding at about 14 weeks, so that was very scary,” she remembered.

Her only natural birth was their daughter Tilly at the age of 22 years. She found out that she was four months along when she became pregnant with Tilly in 2012. In 2016, the couple dealt with the devastating loss of their son Rocky after he died at birth.

Oscar who is now five and Jesse, who is only eight months old were both conceived through IVF. The remaining frozen embryos from Oscar’s implantation were used to conceive Jesse later on. She said Oscar’s pregnancy had lesser concerns, “Oscar’s pregnancy was actually – I had one or two scares, but it was very straightforward.”

Parenting with experience and wisdom

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome made it necessary for Tana to undertake IVF to become pregnant in several cases. Among all other things, however, she referred adoringly to this little frosty embryo: “There’s a bit of Rocky in Jesse and it’s kind of made us all feel whole again.”

Having children over such an age range presents its own unique challenges. Thus, Tana commented on how parenting styles have changed. “I’ve been the youngest mum at the school gate and I’m obviously now the oldest, but I don’t think it stands out. There’s a lot of older mums and, actually, I think we’re all a bit calmer,” she said.

Gordon Ramsay, in an interview with PEOPLE in May, echoed his wife’s comments on this topic. “I think I'm a better dad the second time round, if I'm honest,” he confessed due to experience reasons. Moreover, Tana praised her husband for becoming a better father.

Tana's story speaks volumes about how women must be resilient and adaptable when raising their children. Relating their experiences as parents helps them to know that others feel what they sometimes feel.

