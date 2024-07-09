Margot Robbie Pregnancy Rumors: Everything The Barbie Star Has Said About Motherhood So Far

Australian star Margot Robbie hasn't stopped working since wrapping up The Barbie Movie. The actress is producing with LuckyChap Entertainment alongside her husband and business partner, Tom Ackerley. Earlier this week, on July 2, Margot celebrated her 34th birthday, holidaying in Lake Como with her husband.

If reports are to be believed, Robbie is pregnant with her first child. The couple, who have been married since 2016, have had fans speculating about this for a while now. They have often made efforts to keep their private lives under wraps, with Robbie usually expressing frustration when asked about babies and family planning.

Margot Robbie on the pressure of having kids

The news about Margot Robbie's pregnancy broke after images of the couple vacationing in Italy surfaced, featuring Robbie stylishly flaunting her baby bump. While neither Robbie nor Ackerley have officially commented on the pregnancy, multiple close sources have confirmed the delightful news to People magazine.

While Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's becoming parents is big news, the actress has previously discussed the pressures women face in social contracts.

In January 2019, Robbie expressed her frustration in an interview with the Radio Times. She said, "I got married, and the first question in almost every interview is, 'Babies? When are you having one? I'm so angry that there's this social contract. You're married, now have a baby. Don't presume. I'll do what I'm going to do."

In November 2018, three years after tying the knot with Ackerley, Robbie shared that she was definitely not ready to have kids. “No! Definitely not,” the actress told PORTER magazine in its Winter Escape issue.

Margot Robbie wants to have "tons of children"

Margot Robbie has expressed her desire to become a mother, suggesting that she and Tom want to have multiple children. "If I'm looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there," she remarked.

"I want TONS of children," Robbie confessed while speaking to Sunday Style. "Well, maybe not too many,” she added with a laugh. “I grew up in a family of four [kids], so that sounds like a good number. We’ll see what happens; no time soon. I know that once I have kids, they’ll be my priority, so I want to do the family thing later.”

While the couple currently reside in the United States, having a baby could mean moving back to Robbie's native Australia. The Oscar-nominated star has also opened up about where she hopes to settle down; she stated, "The kids will be in Australia." The Barbie star grew up in Gold Coast, a city on the southeastern coast of Queensland, Australia. Opening up during an interview last year about her upbringing, Robbie said she loved spending her time outdoors, describing herself as a roll-around-in-the-mud kind of girl.

The couple first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française. Robbie and Ackerley later got married in December 2016 during a private ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay. The two kept their engagement a secret before their wedding.

