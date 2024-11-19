Out Of My Mind: Phoebe Ray-Taylor Calls Upon Jennifer Aniston To Voice Her Thoughts In Upcoming Disney Movie

Disney has announced a new movie under the title Out of My Mind. Phoebe Ray-Taylor will portray the lead character of a 12-year-old suffering from cerebral palsy. To voice her thoughts out loud, she calls upon one of the popular actresses in the Hollywood industry, Jennifer Aniston.

As Ray-Taylor plays the role of Melody Brooks in the film, she goes on to address the audience about the problems and challenges she faces in her life due to her disease.

As she goes on to describe her routine, the 12-year-old reveals that while she couldn’t talk herself, she could choose anybody’s voice to let her thoughts out.

With the clip opening into the backyard of a house, Aniston is heard saying, "My name is Melody Brooks and for the price of a smoothie, you can save a child like me with cerebral palsy.” She continues with her inner monologue as she says, “Nah, I’m just kidding; I don’t want you money and I don’t want your pity either.”

Apart from Phoebe, the movie will also star Judith Light, Luke Kirby, Emily Mitchell, and Rosemarie Dewitt, among others.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston Hopes Moving From LA Will Make It Easy To Find Love Again: 'A New Chapter'

According to the trailer, the movie will revolve around Brooks, who will struggle and fight to find her voice amongst the students of her age. The film's synopsis as per IMBD reads, "Melody is a non-verbal twelve-year-old with cerebral palsy navigating sixth grade. With the help of technology and her devoted, exuberant allies, Melody will prove that what she has to say is more important than how she says it.”

Advertisement

Not only does Aniston lend her voice to the character, but she also makes a brief appearance as Rachel Green from FRIENDS, who is smiling back at the teen girl from the screen.

Speaking about her character in the upcoming movie, Ray-Taylor revealed that she had never faced the camera before.

While making an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival, the young actress said, "I have never acted in my life, ever, apart from this.” She further added, It really came as a surprise, and I’m so grateful I got this opportunity.”

Out of My Mind will be available to stream on Disney+ from November 22.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston Reveals Whether She’d Consider Doing Another Sitcom After Friends