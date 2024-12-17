Hailey Bieber ensures she's on best dressed list this Christmas as she turns heads in a stunning red co-ord set

Christmas is just around the corner, and Hailey Bieber just delivered the ultimate holiday glam, proving yet again that she is the real IT girl. This month, if you're still contemplating what to wear to Christmas dinner or an office party, Hailey's pretty red ensemble is all the cue you need to slay this season. Now, let's check out her whole outfit.

Hailey’s top is just bold and beautiful. It has an off-the-shoulder silhouette to reveal collarbones and add some sultriness. But the best part is the big, oversized, three-dimensional rosette on one side, constructed from silky blood-red ribbons, making her top look festive and dramatic and giving so much holiday fashion vibes.

So, balancing that statement on top, Mrs Justin Bieber went for a sleek maxi skirt that simply hugged her figure. It also boasted ruching down the center that added extra oomph to the entire ensemble. It’s the perfect blend of chic and party-ready—a Hailey Bieber signature, of course!

Hailey's beauty game was as iconic as her outfit. Her matte brown eyelids, always a classic, certainly brought warmth and depth to her eyes. Cheeks were intensely contoured and had a perfect blush to give that sculpted holiday glow that we all add to our mood boards. Not to forget, of course, the pièce de résistance—her famous 'brownie glazed lips'. Yes, the glossy, chocolate-toned pout was back and better than ever, adding a subtle yet statement-making finish to her look.

Although Hailey's outfit did most of the talking for her, her hair played a major supporting role. She kept it straight, sleek, and divided right down the middle, showcasing her trademark minimal yet polished style. Sometimes, simplicity is the greatest power play.

The details, darling! Hailey Bieber bedazzled her Christmas glam affair with spiky, shiny baby pink nails, which well complemented her bold red ensembles. Soft, delicate, and very chic proof that subtle nails could be quite iconic.

Whenever you have your last-minute Christmas or New Year's party outfit hunting, Hailey's red co-ord set is what you'll be looking for. Bold, dramatic, and festive, but not trying too hard—that would be her. Be under the mistletoe or on the dance floor; channel Hailey and serve that best-dressed-at-the-party energy.

