Hailey Bieber in black fur jacket and mini-skirt with a hint of sparkle is the ultimate look to cruise through party season

This time, Hailey Bieber brings us the major holiday glam and new mommy vibes in a killer black outfit. If there's anyone who knows how to look effortlessly chic as a new mother, it is undoubtedly her. Whether she's doing casual street wear or absolutely glams it up for an event, Hailey never fails to give that whole luxurious yet laid-back vibe, with her latest look being no exception. See what it's made of up close.

Most recently, Hailey pulled out the whole sophistication and sultry vibe of the holiday season with her outfit. She opted for a sleek black coat, with fur elements at collars, hem, and sleeves-neatly adding the touch of luxury. It's like she just walked out from some high-fashion holiday movie, right? Wait, it gets even better. A black belt held the coat perfectly at the front, gracing her with a waist-defining silhouette that had us.

What was the pièce de resistance? A plunging neckline that showed just the right amount of skin, proving that Hailey Bieber knows how to keep it classy and sultry, all at the very same time. She wears a chic black mini-skirt, along with black stockings, and the whole look screams holiday chic, balanced just right between cozy and captivating.

But hang on - the accessories also need their own moment. Hailey went all out for glam with a diamond choker that sparkled like the star she is. Small diamond studs and glazed nails add to the already dazzling detail, and we're officially obsessed.

Then comes makeup. All of Hailey's bright, glamorous makeup set the whole mood for the evening. Blushed cheeks, smooth eyeliner, and mascara made her eyes pop and gave a natural flush to her cheeks. Finally, her nude glossy lips completed the elegance, giving us all something to wonder about.

Justin Bieber’s better half kept her hair simple yet chic with straight locks, half-tied back to add a bit of relaxed sophistication. It’s a holiday hairstyle we’re saving for our next party look.

This outfit she has put on is definitely a holiday dream come true — for those cozy family gatherings and even a festive evening out. Or if you just want to attend that fancy winter party or feel like sprinkling a little extra glam into your everyday wardrobe, Hailey Bieber's style is one we would steal.

