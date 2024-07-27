Paris Hilton And Meghan Trainor Launch ‘That's Hotline’ To Connect With Fans Amid Release of New Track Chasin'; DEETS

Paris Hilton is back in all her glory as she gears up to release her much anticipated second music album. Hilton took over a decade to release her second album despite the positive reception of her debut album, Paris, in 2006. Now that the superstar is set to make her musical comeback, she dropped another bomb on her fans by releasing her new track, Chasin’ in collaboration with Meghan Trainor.

As Chasin’ continues to impress the masses, the singer has taken another additional step to promote her song. Hilton has now launched her hotline, called That's Hotline, to get in touch with her fans who are struggling with their romantic partners.

Everything to know about Paris Hilton’s hotline, That's Hotline

Hilton’s latest track, Chasin’, presents upbeat music with empowering lyrics about moving on from the romantic partners, who fail to treat you right. "What are you so afraid of? / Wasn't I good to you? / Don't I deserve the truth? / I'm just sayin' / What are you afraid of? / I would've died for you / Now I'm sayin' goodbye to you / 'Cause I'm done chasin' your love," Hilton sings.

The superstar however came up with quite a unique idea to promote her new song, as she decided to launch her hotline number, called That's Hotline. The hotline’s name takes inspiration from her popular catchphrase, “That's hot”. Fans can call at 855-THTS-HOT if they are struggling in their romantic life.

Fans get to hear Hilton’s pre-recorded voice as they connect on That's Hotline. The singer greets the dialers as she asks them if they are still struggling to move on from their exes, and subsequently presents options to dial and continue with the conversation.

“That’s Hotline, this is Paris. Are you still chasing an ex? Please select from the following menu options — dial 1 for resisting the urge to text your ex, dial 2 for my situationship survival guide, dial 3 for bouncing back after a breakup and dial 4 for bad b*tch affirmation," Hilton remarks on the hotline.

Paris Hilton collaborated with Meghan Trainor for her latest track, Chasin’

Paris Hilton’s second album, Infinite Icon, is composed of 12 songs. Hilton joined hands with many other renowned stars for her second album. One of the stars in her long list of collaborators is Meghan Trainor. Their recent track, Chasin’ has surely impressed fans with its confident and affirming lyrics.

Talking about her recent collaboration with Hilton, Trainor shared in her statement, as retrieved via PEOPLE, that she wrote the song intending to hand it over to a special artist. But never in her wildest dreams, did she imagine that the artist to justify this song would be Paris Hilton. Hilton in her statement, thanked the All About The Bass singer for allowing her to sing about self-confidence and love.

Hilton commented, "Meghan’s writing paved the way for me to bring life to this track that represents self-love and confidence, and I am so happy we get to duet and call each other sisters! #Sliving."

Hilton’s upcoming album, Infinite Icon, will be released on September 6, 2024, through 11:11 Media. Sia serves as the executive producer for the album along with producer Benny Blanco.

