Paris Olympics 2024: Billie Jean King Shares Photo With Snoop Dogg; Speaks Of Old Memories From Long Beach

This year’s Olympics is not stopping amusing the fans of sports stars, musicians, and other celebrities. Recently, the legendary tennis player Billie Jean King shared a selfie with the highly acclaimed rapper, Snoop Dogg. Jean King also spoke of some good old memories that she shares with the famous record producer.

Billie Jean King shares selfie with Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is making headlines at the Paris Olympics 2024 as he is seen almost everywhere during the games. The Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper was recently seen in a picture with Billie Jean King.

The legendary sportsperson shared this picture with her followers on her social media. Taking to Instagram, Jean King uploaded a series of photos, with the From the D 2 the LBC artist.

She also wrote a beautiful caption for the uploaded photos, that read, “Met the incomparable Snoop Dogg.”

Further into the post, Billie Jean King was seen expressing that both Snopp Dogg and herself were born and brought up in Long Beach, California. Her caption further read another similarity between the two famous personalities, as she mentioned that they both had graduated from the famous Long Beach Polytechnic High School.

Concluding the caption she cheered, “LBC forever in our hearts.”

Advertisement

Talking about the photos, the first picture was a selfie, where both Billie Jean King and Snoop Dogg had donned a bright smile on their faces. The second one was where both the personalities stood close to each other while making the devil's horn sign with their hands, while the third photo showed them standing with a group.

Commenting on her post, Snoop Dogg wrote, “Love u. B. J. K. Poly high alumni,” as he also added a few emojis of fire, two thumbs up, tennis rackets, and goats, in his comment.

Snoop Dogg at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg was seen dancing as he carried the Olympic torch in a suburb of Paris. In the video that is seen on the Instagram page of the Paris Olympics, Snoop Dogg can be seen in Saint-Denis suburb, being the final torchbearer. The video was captured ahead of the opening ceremony on Friday, July 26.

Advertisement

The rapper could be seen wearing a white Olympic tracksuit along with gold sneakers and was carrying the flame taking it over from the previous torchbearer, as he waved at the fans.

ALSO READ: Snoop Dogg Gives A Glimpse Into His ‘Grandpa Duties’ At Paris Olympics 2024; Check Out Heartwarming PIC Here