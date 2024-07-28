Snoop Dogg Gives A Glimpse Into His ‘Grandpa Duties’ At Paris Olympics 2024; Check Out Heartwarming PIC Here

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., also known as Snoop Dogg in the world of rap, shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes picture, showing how he's balancing his "grandfather duties" while juggling several roles at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. In the picture, the OG rapper and Olympic torchbearer could be seen squatting down and tying his granddaughter's Adidas sneakers as she stood up for him.

"Grandpa's duties while at the Olympics," Snoop captioned the post, which arrived a day after he carried the Olympic torch through the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis during Friday's opening ceremony. Dogg is dad to sons Corde, 29, and Cordell, 27, as well as daughter Cori, 25, with his wife, Shante Broadus.

Snoop Dogg opened up his thoughts about his grandfather

In an exclusive clip from Words + Music: From the Streets to the Suites shared with PEOPLE. Dogg opened up about his grandfather and said he was his best friend. "My grandpa was my best friend, and for me to be that for my grandkids is showing that I actually did well and I was able to outlive the circumstances," he added.

He recalled his experiences and expressed his desire to guide others aspiring to reach the same level of success. He mentioned his willingness to provide a blueprint and share his knowledge, helping them navigate and avoid some of the challenges and traps he encountered along the way before he became a global star.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Snoop Dogg Named Final Torchbearer for 2024 Paris Olympics Ahead of Opening Ceremony

Snoop Dogg shared the name his grandkids call him

Previously, on an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the rapper chatted with the host Jennifer Hudson, and said that he has 12 grandkids and they all belong to different age groups. Upon asking what the kids call him, the star mentioned they call him Papa Noop, as they could not pronounce Snoop, so they started calling him Papa Noop. And then as time went by, they learned how to say Snoop, so now he is Papa Snoop.

Meanwhile, the legend isn't just serving as a torchbearer during the Olympics. NBC previously announced that the rapper will be assisting Olympics coverage for the network by providing "regular reports" throughout the event.

With that being noted, the torch-bearing meant a lot to Snoop, who admitted that when he took on the role, he thought back to when Muhammad Ali famously lit the Olympic cauldron during the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Watch: Snoop Dogg Dances the Olympic Torch Through Paris Suburb Ahead of Opening Ceremony and Fans Love It