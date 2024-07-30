Snoop Dogg Wears Custom T-Shirts Featuring Olympians Simone Biles And Coco Gauff Amid Paris Olympics 2024 Appearance

Snoop Dogg, the legendary rapper and The Voice's newest coach, is making waves at the 2024 Paris Olympics, not just because of his presence, but also because of his distinctive style as per PEOPLE. He's been wearing custom T-shirts featuring well-known Team USA Olympians, and fans and athletes alike are loving it.

Snoop Dogg's fashion show of support

Snoop Dogg transformed his appearance at the global sporting event into a fashion show to show his support for Team USA. After wearing an Olympic tracksuit as a torchbearer for the July 26 opening ceremony, he continued to draw attention with his custom T-shirts. These shirts feature the faces of well-known Team USA athletes, such as gymnast Simone Biles and tennis star Coco Gauff.

NBC Sports even praised Snoop's fashion sense, captioning a video of him wearing his Biles shirt, "We're giving Snoop Dogg's shirt a perfect 10." The video was posted on July 28, and the praise for his distinct style was clear.

Snoop Dogg's custom Coco Gauff shirt

The next day, Snoop Dogg's custom Gauff shirt drew the attention of the tennis Olympian. Coco Gauff posted a photo of Snoop in the shirt on Instagram Stories, complimenting his fashion sense. "Snoop has good fashion," she wrote.

In another Instagram post, Gauff shared a photo of Snoop alongside tennis legend Billie Jean King and other athletes, joking, "didn't get a pic with Snoop but I was there in spirit," referring to her face on his shirt.

Snoop Dogg showed his support for Gauff by giving her a pin with an image of himself blowing smoke in the shape of the Olympic rings. The moment was captured in a video shared by the USTA, Team USA, and the Women's Tennis Association.

In the video, Snoop said, “Got something for you, beautiful. This is for you. Great game today. Go, USA.” Gauff responded, “Hey, Mr. Snoop. Thanks for this pin. This is the best pin I've ever gotten.”

While Snoop Dogg is not a professional athlete, he intensely loves sports. He coaches football and runs the Snoop Youth Football League, which has helped to develop young talent. Earlier this year, Snoop praised Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who honed his skills in Snoop's league. "I feel like a proud father," Snoop said.

