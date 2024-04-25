Apple TV+ release, the sci-fi psychological thriller Severance has garnered a huge audience since its debut in early 2022. The story follows employees at Lumon Industries where each worker had undergone a procedure called severance, which divided their memories between their work and personal lives.

The inaugural season of Severance concluded with a cliffhanger, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating what's next for the series. While details about Season 2 have been scarce, here's what we know so far.

What will be the story plot of Severance Season 2?

The upcoming season is expected to continue the story from where Season 1 left off, with no confirmed time jump. In the previous season, viewers witnessed shocking revelations as the severed employees of Lumon discovered hidden truths about their lives, including familial connections and hidden identities.

The official synopsis of Severence read; "In Severance, Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in "work-life balance" is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself."

Who's the star cast of Severance Season 2?

In Season 2 of Severance, all the major actors from Season 1 are set to reprise their roles, including Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken. Additionally, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, and Michael Chernus will return to their characters. Joining the cast for Season 2 are newcomers like Bob Balaban, Gwendoline Christie, and others.

Heading the production team for Season 2 are showrunners Marck Friedman and Dan Erickson, with Ben Stiller returning as director. Notably, Beau Willimon contributed to the latter half of Season 2 and is set to take over as the showrunner for Season 3.

Much like the first season, filming took place primarily in New Jersey and New York City. Filming started in October 2022, but faced delays due to conflicts among the creators and the WGA strike.

Despite setbacks, production resumed in January 2024 and wrapped up in April 2024.

Stay tuned for all the future updates on Severance pay season 2.

