Patrick Dempsey Says He’s ‘More Anxiety-Ridden’ After Winning This Year’s Sexiest Man Alive Title; Find Out Why

Patrick Dempsey snagged this year’s Sexiest Man Alive title in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. Speaking to the outlet, the actor weighed in on getting the honor and revealed how he used the coveted title to his advantage. "No, it makes me more anxiety-ridden. I needed to stay in shape, to train more," he said. However, he admitted that it provides a certain “reach” that can be used for a good cause.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor claimed that this platform allowed him to shed light on his cancer care foundation, The Dempsey Center. "Fame in itself is quite empty, but if you can do something, and you can be of service, that is truly what life is about and gives you meaning and joy," he added.

According to him, the SMA title was a great honor and an ego booster, especially at his age. “I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life,” the Enchanted actor told the outlet. “Certainly, my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive,” he added. Dempsey further explained that there are many “wonderful” men out there, either physically or as a person.

Therefore, he emphasized that he was grateful for the title but didn’t take it too seriously. With this title, he joined an elite list of stars, including Chris Evans, Idris Elba, David Beckham, Bradley Cooper, George Clooney, and Matthew McConaughey. "It’s a great group of people to be a part of," Dempsey admitted.

When asked what went through his mind when he first heard the news, the actor recalled feeling shocked and laughing out loud like it was a joke. “I’ve always been the bridesmaid!” he joked. However, Dempsey didn’t let the title get into his head and never even contemplated being in that position. “So my ego is good,” he added.

The 58-year-old actor is set to star in Michael Mann's biopic Ferrari, where he will flaunt his racing skills as an Italian driver, Piero Taruffi. Dempsey admitted that the film lessons are about risk-taking. “I’d been following the movie for years, so I called Michael and said, ‘I want to discuss being a part of this,’” he recalled.